Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Community fears boarded-up village pub could be converted into homes

PUBLISHED: 11:55 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 08 August 2019

Residents of South Creake have branded the empty Plume of Feathers pub in the village 'a war zone' ahead of plans to reopen. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Residents of South Creake have branded the empty Plume of Feathers pub in the village 'a war zone' ahead of plans to reopen. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Archant

A north Norfolk community is calling for one of Europe's biggest brewers to reveal its plans for a boarded-up village pub amid fears it could be converted into houses.

Residents of South Creake have branded the empty Plume of Feathers pub in the village 'a war zone' ahead of plans to reopen. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPResidents of South Creake have branded the empty Plume of Feathers pub in the village 'a war zone' ahead of plans to reopen. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

The Grade-II listed Plume of Feathers pub, in South Creake, near Fakenham, has been sitting empty ever since its closure in the summer of 2017.

Despite being purchased by Star Pubs & Bars - the leased pub business of Heineken UK - no tenants have been found to run the premises.

Now, the pub, which was previously called The Ostrich, has been made an Asset of Community Value (ACV) to give it some protection from redevelopment.

Sara Freakley, chairman of South Creake Parish Council, said: "We call on Heineken to tell us what they plan to do with the Plume of Feathers.

Residents of South Creake have branded the empty Plume of Feathers pub in the village 'a war zone' ahead of plans to reopen. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPResidents of South Creake have branded the empty Plume of Feathers pub in the village 'a war zone' ahead of plans to reopen. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

"It's two years since they bought it and the neglected building is a blight on the village.

"Heineken should act in a socially responsible way, for example by releasing the pub to someone who values the community."

You may also want to watch:

Earlier this year, Star Pubs & Bars said the company remained "fully committed" to reopening the premises.

Ms Freakley claimed the building had received "minimal care" since its closure, with villagers saying the building looks like something from a "war zone".

"They [the community] fear that Heineken may keep it empty for a long time and try to turn the Grade II listed building into homes," she said in a statement.

In April this year, more than 100 people from the village agreed they wanted to see the pub open again and voted to seek ACV status.

Star Pubs & Bars and Heineken were contacted for comment, but have not responded.

A spokesperson for Star Pubs & Bars said in April 2019: "We are pleased to say we have had a number of enquiries, including some from the local community itself, which we are progressing."

Richard Dixon, pub protection officer for the Norwich brand of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), said: "CAMRA welcomes the news that the villagers have been able to get the pub registered as an ACV.

"This means that if the pub comes up for sale as a development opportunity, the community will be notified and given the first opportunity to bid to buy the pub."

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Hospital launches biggest expansion since it was built 20 years ago

Artist's impression of the new ward block at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

New deal signed between two Norfolk business ‘giants’ – Lotus cars and Norwich City

Simon Clare, executive director of global marketing at Lotus at the newly named Norwich City Football Club Lotus Training Centre at Colney, launching the new partnership between the two local giants. Pic:Anthony Thrussell, Archant .

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘I could cry’ - Houghton Festival cancelled due to bad weather

One of Houghton Festival 's larger stages last year PICTURE: Jake Davis

‘A brazen waste of money’ - County Hall slammed for creating new £40K role while cutting services

Labour group leader Steve Morphew and Liberal Democrat group leader Ed Maxfield. Pictures: Archant

Most Read

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Holiday park unveils £6.5m redevelopment of water complex including state-of-the-art flumes

Double Olympic silver medallist, Jazz Carlin, officially opens the new Shore Water Park at Haven. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘We’re not a guesthouse’ - Man pestered by phone calls for four years from people looking for a room

John Miller's phone number is the same as a former guesthouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I could cry’ - Houghton Festival cancelled due to bad weather

One of Houghton Festival 's larger stages last year PICTURE: Jake Davis

Liverpool build up and City’s Premier League transfer window deadline day

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber has made five signings to the senior squad ahead of the Premier League kick-off Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bailiffs move in on town’s Jack Wills store

The Sheriffs Office has served Jack Wills in Southwold?s High Street with a forfeiture of lease notice. Photo: Contributed.

Traffic chaos after bridge gets stuck

The Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck.

Norfolk braced for ‘disruptive’ winds this weekend

Norfolk could see winds of up to 45mph this weekend. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists