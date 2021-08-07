Locals' fury at pet and horse crematorium plan

Published: 3:23 PM August 7, 2021 Updated: 4:33 PM August 7, 2021

Residents, business owners and parish councillors unhappy at the proposed plans for a pet and equine crematorium next to the Roudham Park Industrial Estate. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Furious villagers have labelled a planned pet and horse crematorium on an industrial estate as “totally inappropriate”.

Plans for the crematorium, featuring a memorial garden, next to Roudham Industrial Estate, were submitted to Norfolk County Council in July.

The CVS Group proposal is for disused land on Roudham Road, in Roudham.

Sarah Gosling, chair of Roudham and Larling Council, said the public had been “inadequately” informed about the impact it could have on the community.

Sarah Gosling, chairman of the Roudham and Larling Parish Council, unhappy at the proposed plans for a pet and equine crematorium next to the Roudham Park Industrial Estate. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

“We are contesting three main issues," she said.

They are:

- Emissions and odour from the 15m chimneys spreading across the residential and employment areas.

- The proposed 24-hour, seven-day-a-week operation of the site.

- "Inappropriate" full lighting around the area.

CVS Group said: “Recently, we presented our plans for the development of a new, state-of-the-art pet and equine crematorium on Roudham Park Industrial Estate to the Roudham and Larling Parish Council to ensure our planning application was amended to specifically address concerns raised by councillors.

“Since then, we have sought to incorporate these concerns into our application.”

Marie Milton, 62, lives in the house closest to the site and is trying to sell after she lost her husband.

Resident Marie Milton, who may lose her house buyer due to plans for a pet and equine crematorium next to her home by the Roudham Park Industrial Estate. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

She said since the plans she had lost all of her house sales.

“It’s not a suitable site, with the noise and the smell. But it’s going to affect all of us, not just me. It's making me quite upset and depressed.

“It’s hardly a nice quiet place to sit and remember one's pet, with all of the lorries rolling by.”

Shaun Hancke, owner of restaurant and distillery Oak Villa, said the plan would cost him customers.

Shaun Hancke, owner of the Oakvilla restaurant and distillery, unhappy at the proposed plans for a pet and equine crematorium next to the Roudham Park Industrial Estate. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The 47-year-old said: “I just think it’s the wrong place to put something like this.

“I would be very unhappy if this went ahead. I have customers dining outside. If anything goes wrong here and those odours travel to my restaurant, there is no hope in hell that customers will be able to sit outside.”

Peter Firman director of First Property, which owns Roudham Industrial Estate, is also concerned.

Peter Firman, owner of the Roudham Park Industrial Estate, unhappy at the proposed plans for a pet and equine crematorium next to the estate. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

He said: “We are surrounded by houses and industrial units and we have a prevailing westerly wind with houses down the bottom. The smell and the smoke will definitely affect them.

“They say there will be no smell. But if you’re burning carcases, of course there will be smell.”

Charlotte Matthews, 36, lives opposite the site.

Residents Charlotte Matthews, left, and Donna, unhappy at the proposed plans for a pet and equine crematorium next to their homes by the Roudham Park Industrial Estate. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

“It's not practical,” she said “We know it’s an industrial estate. That's why we moved here.

“My husband has a business in the garden but it’s just not practical."

Donna, another resident, added: “No one has thought about the people who have to live here and put up with it.

“There has got to be a better place for it.”

CVS Group was contacted for comment.