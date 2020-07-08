Search

‘A horrible, smelly eyesore’ - Council urged to approve housing on former timber site

PUBLISHED: 07:14 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:02 08 July 2020

Aerial view of Westfield Road. Image: Google Maps

Aerial view of Westfield Road. Image: Google Maps

Google Maps

An application to build 33 new homes on a former timber merchants site has been met with mixed reactions.

Land at Westfield Road in Dereham, in 2018. Picture: Ian BurtLand at Westfield Road in Dereham, in 2018. Picture: Ian Burt

Plans have been submitted to Breckland Council for a residential development on the former Palgrave Brown site off Westfield Road and Sheldrick Place, in Dereham.

Last year, an application to build 24 homes on the site was withdrawn but now agents Sketcher Partnership Limited have resubmitted new plans for more homes.

Dereham resident Lynn Smith, of Shipdham Road, raised a number of concerns via a letter of objection to the council.

“This application was totally unfeasible 10 years ago and it is even more so now,” it read.

She also cited a number of concerns, including access problems for vehicles and pedestrians, heavy traffic, lack of room for wheelie bins, drainage and flooding issues, and the protection of mature trees and wildlife including a colony of bats.

Keith Odgers, another resident of Shipdham Road, had no objections but said he was also concerned about access.

You may also want to watch:

“To expect people from possibly 30 plus properties to use this as a regular walkway to the Shipdham Road would be dangerous and hazardous due to its minimum width of three metres, blind corner and non-existent lighting if used at night.”

While the Osborne residents, of Sheldrick Place, said they were keen for the development to go ahead.

A letter read: “I am in favour of the development mainly because the site is a disgrace and increasingly becoming a health hazard.

“The development is an improvement in layout from the previous proposals and includes a mix of houses.

“Please get rid of this horrible smelly eyesore and build something useful.”

It is currently unknown how the number of homes will be made up but the plans show designs for both two and three bedroom homes, bungalows and two-storey houses.

It was also announced last year that the now demolished Westfield Road branch of Jewson, in Toftwood, had ceased trading. The news prompted concerns over the potential unlocking of even more new housing in the already expanding town, as the site is next to the former Palgrave Brown land.

The second Jewson premises in the town, on Greens Road, has remained open.

Sketcher Partnership Ltd has been approached for comment,

