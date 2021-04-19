Plans for new KFC and Starbucks refused

Published: 1:55 PM April 19, 2021

Plans for a KFC & Starbucks on land at the A140/A143 junction, Bridge Road Scole-bypass, in Stuston have been refused. - Credit: Google Maps

Controversial plans for the build of a KFC and Starbucks on a designated flood plain have been refused.

A planning application, submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council (MSDC), for the build of a fast-food restaurant and coffee house on land at the A140/A143 junction, Bridge Road Scole bypass, in Stuston has been rejected.

Plans for a KFC & Starbucks on land at the A140/A143 junction, Bridge Road Scole-bypass, in Stuston have been refused. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

In documents online, the reasons listed for refusal include flood risk, surface water drainage and insufficient information on highway safety.

It states: “The Environment Agency have confirmed that the application site lies within the fluvial Flood Zone 3b, the functional flood plain.

“Table 3 of the PPG makes clear that this type of development is not compatible with Flood Zone 3b and should not therefore be permitted.

“It is, therefore, considered that the proposed development falls into a flood risk vulnerability category that is inappropriate to the flood zone in which the site is located."

Photos taken of flooding on Christmas Eve on land at the A140/A143 junction, Bridge Road Scole-bypass, in Stuston. - Credit: Leigh Trevail

This comes after objections were made from residents and local councils, who raised their concerns about flooding and the safety of nearby residents.

In December last year, during heavy rainfall, the site - which is a designated floodplain - was reported to have been 2 feet under water.

The Lead Local Flood Authority (LLFA) also advised that “insufficient detail” has been provided within the surface water drainage strategy and the applicant has not sufficiently demonstrated that the proposal would not result in harm – in regard to increased flood risks.

Photos taken of flooding on Christmas Eve on land at the A140/A143 junction, Bridge Road Scole-bypass, in Stuston. - Credit: Leigh Trevail

The safety of the proposed entrance to the site was also questioned.

The documents continue: “It is not considered that sufficient information has been provided by the applicant to demonstrate that the proposed means of access to and egress from the site would be safe.

“With such high traffic flows demonstrated at the point of access onto the main A143 highway the Local Highway Authority would expect to see proposals for highway improvements at the A143/Bridge Road junction.

“It is considered that the applicant has provided insufficient information in relation to traffic modelling of the A143/Bridge Road junction, in the interest of determining capacity, whether a right turn lane is required to stop queuing on the A143 westbound approach or banning some traffic movements for a safer access, would be required.

“Furthermore, it is not considered that sufficient information has been provided to demonstrate that the proposal's impacts on the adjacent public bridleway, and the safety of its users, would be acceptable.”