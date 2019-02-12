Denver Clinton to pass through town ‘in style’ during celebration of his life

The family of Denver Clinton is inviting everyone to a superhero procession as part of the brave boy's celebration of his life. Pictured is Denver, showing exactly how he "melted the heart" of everyone he met. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

The mother of a brave four-year-old, who lost his battle with a rare form of cancer this month, has described her son as being able to “melt hearts”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It comes following the announcement of Denver Clinton’s celebration of life, which will take place next month.

The boy from Mattishall, near Dereham, fought against stage four, high risk neuroblastoma since being diagnosed in May 2018.

Sadly his journey came to an end during the early hours of Valentine’s Day at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (N&N).

Now his mum, Wanda Le Anne Clinton, wants to recreate a special moment in her son’s life and is calling on people to show their support in Dereham on Saturday March 2.

The family of Denver Clinton is inviting everyone to a superhero procession as part of the brave boy's celebration of his life. Pictured left to right are his siblings Lewis, 14, Savanah, 10, Denver himself, and Cameron, 18. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY The family of Denver Clinton is inviting everyone to a superhero procession as part of the brave boy's celebration of his life. Pictured left to right are his siblings Lewis, 14, Savanah, 10, Denver himself, and Cameron, 18. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY

She said: “For one last time, Denver will be passing through the town in style.

“We want the day to be a celebration of his life and together I hope we can make this a day to remember - let’s make him proud.”

Ms Clinton, who brought up Denver as a single parent since discovering she was pregnant, described him as “the boy who melted hearts”.

“It amazes me how he did it.

The family of Denver Clinton is inviting everyone to a superhero procession as part of the brave boy's celebration of his life. Pictured is Wanda Le Anne Clinton with her son, Denver. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY The family of Denver Clinton is inviting everyone to a superhero procession as part of the brave boy's celebration of his life. Pictured is Wanda Le Anne Clinton with her son, Denver. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY

“He is my son, so of course he will always melt my heart, but to do that to a stranger’s heart - that really does make me proud of how I brought him up and how he is.

“I can’t thank people enough for the support we have had, especially because not everyone, or every family, has had this sort of support from the public. Everyone has been brilliant.

“Really I think it’s down to how Denver managed to touch their hearts.

“Even during his final days at the N&N, he made the nurses and doctors smile and laugh - they were fantastic. He touched everyone’s heart.”

The family of Denver Clinton is inviting everyone to a superhero procession as part of the brave boy's celebration of his life. Pictured left to right is his brother Lewis, 14, Wanda, Denver himself, his sister Savanah, 10, and brother Cameron, 18. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY The family of Denver Clinton is inviting everyone to a superhero procession as part of the brave boy's celebration of his life. Pictured left to right is his brother Lewis, 14, Wanda, Denver himself, his sister Savanah, 10, and brother Cameron, 18. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY

READ MORE: ‘Let’s make it as special as he was’ – Norwich City player calls on fans to pay tribute to Denver Clinton.

The Celebration of Denver’s Life will start at 9.45am at Neatherd Moor on Crown road. Supporters are asked to line the streets for Denver to pass by in style. The aim is to recreate Denver’s Superhero Walk , which took place in December, and parade through the town to St Nicholas Church.

People are being asked to “dress to impress Denver” and wear costumes and bright colours. Jeans are also welcomed but no black.

Once the procession reaches the church, people will then be asked to respect the family’s privacy and make their way home.

Flowers are welcomed and anyone wanting to leave flowers can do so at Aldiss Park Football Club on the day.

Ms Clinton, who is also mum to Cameron, 18, Lewis, 14, and Savanah, 10, added: “My son would have loved this and that is what the day will be about.

“He adored the superhero walk and would be pleased and excited we are doing it again.”

Helping to change lives for the future and ensuring Denver’s name will live on forever.

The Denver Clinton Foundation, which is being spearheaded by landlord of Dereham’s Railway Tavern, Paul Sandford, is in the process of being set up to help other families fighting neuroblastoma.

Ms Clinton said it was vital more was done to tackle the disease.

“Paul is setting up the foundation for other sufferers of neuroblastoma and to help raise awareness,” she said.

“It is to fight against what we saw Denver struggle through,

“Neuroblastoma is a killer and we need to raise money for both awareness and research.”

Mr Sandford added: “[Denver’s] family have shown amazing strength when faced by this terrible disease.

“Denver’s name will live on in his family but also in the community.”

One of the first fundraising events announced in aid of the foundation is Denver’s Day, which take place on Saturday August 31 at Dereham Recreation Ground and will include live music, fun, food and superheroes.