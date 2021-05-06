Mini science centre to feature at town's riverside development

Published: 11:58 AM May 6, 2021

A mini science centre to inspire young people to become scientists of the future, could soon be introduced at a town’s riverside development.

The Kinetic Science Foundation, based in Ipswich, has lodged plans with Breckland Council for the change of use of a unit which has been empty at Thetford Riverside Development, on Anchor Place, for nearly four years.

The last remaining unit at Thetford Riverside Development on Anchor Place. - Credit: Emily Thomson

Debbie Ball, chief executive, said they had been looking for a second base in Norfolk and she felt Thetford was the perfect fit.

“We know there is skills gap so the idea is to encourage and inspire the next generation to be scientists,” she said.

“We have been looking at sites for some time and we had looked at Thetford about a year ago but then we had Covid and everything was shut down.

Debbie Ball CEO of the Kinetic Science Foundation at a science show. - Credit: Debbie Ball

You may also want to watch:

“There are so many things that you could do from that site, for example examining the river - the nature you will find around a river is huge.

“And also, there have previously been activities on the green outside. We do things like air rockets and we make bug hotels, which would be ideal to do there.

“We would like to do our mini science festival again. The site itself is ideal but also Thetford is a growing town which is very proactive in trying to create an atmosphere for family's and that’s what we want to do too.”

Pupils taking part in a forensics workshop with the Kinetic Science Foundation. - Credit: Debbie Ball

If the plans are approved the charity is hoping to be up and running in the autumn.

At the site they will hold "hands-on" exhibitions, a Saturday science club as well as workshops - included in the entrance fee – which will change weekly.

They are also looking for a second venue in Thetford to host birthday parties and after school clubs.

Ms Ball added “We are in our seventh year and I must admit I am such an enthusiast about science. It has so much potential.

"You might not be good at English or Maths but you can still achieve anything in science.

“Everyone presumes science is a person in a white lab coat but it’s not.

“Science is so important but youngsters don’t realise just how many career paths they can follow through it.”

Thetford Riverside Development on Anchor Place. - Credit: Emily Thomson

Debbie Ball, CEO of the Kinetic Science Foundation, at a school with her pop-up planetarium. - Credit: Debbie Ball

Debbie Ball, CEO of the Kinetic Science Foundation, making volcanoes with pupils. - Credit: East Anglian Daily Times



