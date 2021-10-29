News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town to honour fallen heroes with Remembrance parade and service

Sarah Hussain

Published: 1:49 PM October 29, 2021
Remembrance Day parade through Diss before the centenary of the First World War armistice was marked

Previous Remembrance Day parade through Diss. - Credit: Bobby Kilkenny

Diss Town Council has announced plans to mark Remembrance Sunday to honour our fallen heroes.

A Remembrance parade and service will be held on Sunday, November 14 in Diss, which will see the parade set off from Mere's Mouth at around 2.15pm and ending at St Mary's church.

Wreaths will be laid by representatives from more than 35 local organisations at the war memorial outside the church, followed by a service at 3pm.

The Remembrance Day organising committee, led by Diss Town Council,  includes representatives from the Royal British Legion, St Mary’s Church, and Parade Marshals from the Army and Air Cadets.

Sarah Richards, town clerk, said: “We are pleased to be able to invite the public to line the street and watch the parade this year."

The committee also paid tribute to the late Jim Bidwell, a stalwart member of the Diss and District branch of The Royal British Legion, who dedicated many years to "making Remembrance activities happen".

Jim Bidwell being presented with the Diss honoured citizen award in 2019 by Town Mayor Trevor Wenman.

Jim Bidwell being presented with the Diss honoured citizen award in 2019 by Town Mayor Trevor Wenman. - Credit: Diss Town Council

They added: "His presence on the committee this year has been sorely missed."

A minute's silence will also be held at 11am on Thursday, November 11 at the Market Place in the town.

