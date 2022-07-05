Plans unveiled to regenerate Norfolk towns

Plans have been unveiled that hope to revitalise the towns of Thetford and Attleborough - Credit: Archant

Proposals to breathe new life into two Norfolk towns have been unveiled.

A vision for a "bright and prosperous future" for Thetford and Attleborough include a range of suggestions, from improving market places to new public events.

The ideas are part of the ongoing Future Breckland project, which aims to revitalise Breckland's five market towns, which also includes Dereham, Swaffham and Watton.

Paul Claussen, Breckland Council's executive member for economic development and growth, said: "The vision laid out in these plans for Attleborough and Thetford are bold - but this is part of the great ambitions we have for the future of our district's towns."

The proposals include short and long-term initiatives outlining how the towns could be developed and enhanced in coming years.

Ideas put forward for Attleborough include promoting the town as a destination for tech firms and creating new recreational facilities.

Thetford could see a regeneration of its riverside area and a new learning hub at the Charles Burrell Centre is among the suggestions.

Improving both towns' pathways and transport links have also been suggested.

Breckland Council commissioned plans for each town, which have been drafted by economic specialists Hatch and urban regeneration experts We Made That, following public engagement sessions earlier this year.

The public can have their say on the proposals by giving feedback on the council's website, where full details of the project can also be found.

Graham Plant, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for growing the economy, added: "Attleborough and Thetford, like all five market towns involved in this project, are integral to Norfolk's unique character and its bright future.

"Our county's market towns all provide environments for people to work, live and thrive, and they attract visitors from across the country and indeed the world.

"These plans are key to ensuring these market towns remain one of our county's strengths and we're incredibly pleased to be working with Breckland and other partners to make these proposed improvements a reality."

