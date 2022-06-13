Football club's bid to stage outdoor gigs looks set to score

The Walks is home to the first team - but it is proving difficult to find pitches for some of the younger age groups - Credit: Chris Lakey

A football club looks set to score with a bid to stage outdoor concerts at its ground.

King's Lynn Town FC has applied to host up to four events at The Walks, on Tennyson Road.

Councillors on West Norfolk's planning committee have been recommended to approve the application when they meet this week.

The Linnets were relegated from the National League at the end of last season, with owner Stephen Cleeve previously speaking about the club's financial challenges.

A statement on the club's website says: "It is very important that the club continues to remain economically viable, is able to expand in order to offer more opportunities for both football and other activities to take place.

“This will enable the club to continue to form an important part of the local community.”

A report to councillors says: "The application has been submitted to allow the football club to diversify in order to receive financial support, to ensure the viability and longevity of the club.

"As a community facility, the football club is an underused resource and could be better utilised, in the interests of economic, social and environmental objectives. The principle of development is therefore acceptable."

Four objections have been received from people living around the 8,200-capacity ground, who fear gigs will bring noise and disturbance.

But five have also written in support, with one stating the club needs additional income to survive and another adding the additional use would "encourage vibrancy and sense of community [in] the local area".

The report to councillors concludes: "There will inevitably be a level of noise and disturbance associated with the proposed events due to their very nature.

"However, this needs to be balanced with the current events that take place at the football club and whether the impact from the proposed events would be significant enough to adversely affect the amenity of others, over and above what would be reasonable in this location.

"It is your officer’s opinion that allowing four events per year would not unreasonably or substantially impact on residential amenity to such a degree that would adversely affect their living conditions, when taking into consideration the existing use of the football grounds."

Councillors meet to decide the application on Wednesday, June 15.



