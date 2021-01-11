Go ahead for 'modest' equine business

Published: 11:00 AM January 11, 2021

Councillors have agreed a retrospective planning application for an equine business off Moor Drove East, at Hockwold - Credit: Google

Plans for an equine livery business have been approved by councillors.

Brian Rutterford applied for retrospective permission to continue operating the stables and siting a mobile home at Twelve Acre Farm on Moor Drove East at Hockwold.

Kevin Watts, speaking on behalf of the applicant, said the application sought permission to site a mobile home to replace one which had been destroyed by fire.

He said it was vital for staff to be on site 24/7 to care for the animals.

A report to councillors said: "The site is in a very rural location where you would expect to find such a business, away from dense residential development. No ground contamination exist on site and an archaeological survey has been carried out relatively recently.

"The proposal is a modest one which seeks to compliment an existing established use and can see no planning reason why approval should not be granted for this application."

The report said 10 horses are currently being kept on the site.

Hockwold Parish council said it had concerns about the safety of horseboxes turning in and out of Moor Drove East onto Station Road. But a highways officer who visited the site said he had no objections.

Councillors voted 12-3 in favour of the application.