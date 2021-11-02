Public hearings on proposed dualling of A47 begin

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton - Credit: Highways England

A series of public hearings to help decide whether a section of the A47 can be dualled have begun.

Three days of Planning Inspectorate hearings relating to the proposed expansion of the road between North Tuddenham and Easton got under way on Monday (November 2).

Virtual meetings will help the inspector make recommendations over whether to award National Highways a development consent order.

The week's first hearing largely covered recent fine-tuning of the draft consent order, with examining inspector Adrian Hunter questioning Highways England on various wording within the plans.

On Thursday (November 4), environmental matters such as the scheme's potential impact on the landscape and wildlife will be discussed at length.

Norwich and Norfolk Green Party councillors have previously said there has not been proper assessment of the impact on habitats.

The scheme includes 9km of dual carriageway between Hockering and Honingham, the removal of Easton roundabout, and two new junctions at the Wood Lane/Berry's Lane and Norwich Road/Blind Lane junctions.

The hearings continue on Wednesday.