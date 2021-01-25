50 home development approved despite flooding fears

Published: 7:17 PM January 25, 2021

Plans for a 50-home development in Mattishall have been approved, despite concerns over flooding.

The application for land south of Dereham Road - which includes 12 affordable homes, allotment space and open public space - was approved by Breckland District Council’s planning committee on Monday, despite 86 objections.

Residents appealed to the council not to approve the plans, but planning officer Chris Hobson told councillors the application should be taken on its own merits, and not within the context of flooding in the area.

As part of the consultation, the Environment Agency and Lead Local Flood Authority said they have no objections.

Roger Atterwill, independent councillor for Lincoln ward, said the flooding issue needed to be separated from the development, calling the flooding a “failure” of local authorities and utility companies.

Mr Atterwill was positive about the development, saying mitigation measures like an attenuation pond may help with flooding, but said he did not think it would solve the issue.

Speaking after the meeting, Mattishall resident Lizzie Hunton, 64, said it was “ludicrous” for the council to be building more houses before fixing the drainage issue.

Ms Hunton has been left unable to use her garden or toilet due to water bursting through a manhole in her garden.

“I just don’t know where to go from here,” she said. “I’m really disappointed Breckland council haven’t got any common sense."

Approval was given nine votes to one.

Simon Bryan, Development Director for applicant Hopkins Homes, said the developer was pleased with the council’s decision.

Mr Bryan has previously said the development will actually improve the flooding situation, with better drainage to be introduced as part of the project.

He said: “This development will make a valuable contribution towards boosting the supply of housing in the district and the achievement of sustainable development through the provision of significant social, economic or environmental gains for the area.

“Our development will bring substantial benefits to the local community including new public open space, provision of allotments and financial contributions of more than £87,000 towards health and library facilities.

“We also look forward to working with Mattishall Parish Council for the provision of an orchard scheme and a play area with associated open space for the benefit of the whole community.”