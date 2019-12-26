Dance studio could expand into former gift shop

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney, who own White House Farm in Sprowston, which has six retail units. Picture: Chris Hill Archant

A dance studio could extend into a former gift shop if councillors back a change of use application.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The proposal for the unit on White House Farm, Salhouse Road in Sprowston, Norwich, has been submitted to Broadland District Council by Oliver Gurney, who co-owns the business complex on the edge of the city.

You may also want to watch:

Formerly an agricultural barn, the space was turned into a gift shop in 2017 but that business has left the site.

If approved the neighbouring Knowles Dance and Fitness Studio would expand into the former shop. Peak operational times would be from 8am to 5pm during the week.

As well as the dance studio, White House Farm has a beauty salon, interiors business and children's nursery.

Mr Oliver said on the application form: "The level of noise is minimal, and we work hard with the other tenants next door to keep White House Farm a quiet enjoyable place for visitors."