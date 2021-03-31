News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Plan to extend dog ban on popular north Norfolk beaches

Stuart Anderson

Published: 5:01 PM March 31, 2021   
Dogs on a beach. North Norfolk District Council is consulting over a plan to extend a dog ban on some of its beaches.

Plans have been made to extend a ban on dogs from popular beaches including Sheringham, Cromer, West Runton and Overstrand for another three years. 

North Norfolk District Council introduced its current dog exclusion and dogs on leads orders in 2018, and is now running a public consultation before extending them for another three years.

Other beaches covered by the orders are Bacton, Mundesley, Sea Palling and Walcott. Dogs are required to be kept on leads on promenades adjacent to the beaches where dogs are banned.

It comes as Holkham National Nature Reserve introduced new dog control rules, requiring dogs to be on leads for half the year in areas where shore birds nest, and banning them from an area which seals use at Wells beach.

The consultation runs until April 18, visit www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/tasks/environmental-protection/public-space-protection-orders-review-and-consultation or call  01263 513811 to find out more.

