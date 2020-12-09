Controversial plan for 33 new homes on derelict land rejected
- Credit: Google Maps
A controversial housing development in a Norfolk town has been refused permission by the district council.
The proposal to build 33 new homes on the former Palgrave Brown timber company site at Westfield Road in Toftwood, Dereham, was turned down by Breckland Council on Friday.
Mick Gore, the applicant, had in 2019 proposed building just 24 dwellings, which town councillors at the time worried could be “dangerous” and “cramped”, before the plan expanded to 33 homes.
Several reasons were given for the rejection, including the fact that “no affordable housing” had been proposed, “insufficient private garden and public open space”, the lack of an ecological survey, and “inadequate surface water drainage details”.
Responding to the news, resident Keith Odgers, whose home backs onto the former industrial site, said: "I would have been quite happy to see a few houses go up, with correct access, because that would have been an end to so many of the problems we’ve had relating to the water, the flies, the smells, and everything else on that site.”
You may also want to watch:
Mr Odgers said that when the industrial site was occupied 'there weren’t too many problems'.
“There was a little bit of noise,” he added, “but you expected that... It’s just that through the years, that land has been taken over and everything is just dumped there. It’s junk and metal... it just looks a state.”
Most Read
- 1 Mum's anger as son is refused driving test - because car was 'too dirty'
- 2 Police called to restaurant after row over free scotch egg offer
- 3 Village pub offers 'proper' 1p 'Penne-y Pasta' dish with alcoholic drink
- 4 City pub for sale after plans for housing scrapped
- 5 Coronavirus vaccinations in Norfolk and Waveney to start Wednesday
- 6 Coronavirus cases in Norfolk rise to 99 per 100,000
- 7 Warning after police break up illegal gathering at house
- 8 'Dangerous hazard' dumped by fly-tippers blocks village road
- 9 Joy as stolen family dog found whimpering behind shed
- 10 Meteor shower to peak next week with 120 meteors per hour
Mr Odgers added that he would be approaching Breckland Council in the new year to ask that something be done about the site, which has been derelict for years.
The Osborne family, of Sheldrick Place, had previously referred to the unfinished site in a letter to the council as a 'horrible, smelly eyesore'.
Their letter read: “I am in favour of the development mainly because the site is a disgrace and increasingly becoming a health hazard.”
The council’s statement listing the reasons for rejection leaves open the possibility of 'a more acceptable proposal in the future' and says that 'the Local Planning Authority is willing to provide further pre-application advice in respect of any future application for a revised development'.
The applicant has been approached for comment via his agents, the Sketcher Partnership.