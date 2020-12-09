Published: 6:00 AM December 9, 2020

Aerial view of the former Palgrave Brown site, where an application had been made for 33 new homes to be built. - Credit: Google Maps

A controversial housing development in a Norfolk town has been refused permission by the district council.

The proposal to build 33 new homes on the former Palgrave Brown timber company site at Westfield Road in Toftwood, Dereham, was turned down by Breckland Council on Friday.

Mick Gore, the applicant, had in 2019 proposed building just 24 dwellings, which town councillors at the time worried could be “dangerous” and “cramped”, before the plan expanded to 33 homes.

Several reasons were given for the rejection, including the fact that “no affordable housing” had been proposed, “insufficient private garden and public open space”, the lack of an ecological survey, and “inadequate surface water drainage details”.

The plan for 33 new homes between Westfield Road and Shipdham Road, turned down by the council on Friday. - Credit: Sketcher Partnership

Responding to the news, resident Keith Odgers, whose home backs onto the former industrial site, said: "I would have been quite happy to see a few houses go up, with correct access, because that would have been an end to so many of the problems we’ve had relating to the water, the flies, the smells, and everything else on that site.”

Mr Odgers said that when the industrial site was occupied 'there weren’t too many problems'.

“There was a little bit of noise,” he added, “but you expected that... It’s just that through the years, that land has been taken over and everything is just dumped there. It’s junk and metal... it just looks a state.”

Mr Odgers added that he would be approaching Breckland Council in the new year to ask that something be done about the site, which has been derelict for years.

The Osborne family, of Sheldrick Place, had previously referred to the unfinished site in a letter to the council as a 'horrible, smelly eyesore'.

Their letter read: “I am in favour of the development mainly because the site is a disgrace and increasingly becoming a health hazard.”

The council’s statement listing the reasons for rejection leaves open the possibility of 'a more acceptable proposal in the future' and says that 'the Local Planning Authority is willing to provide further pre-application advice in respect of any future application for a revised development'.

The applicant has been approached for comment via his agents, the Sketcher Partnership.