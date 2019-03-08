Search

'It's Time to Be A Hero!' Popular PJ Masks characters to bring magic to theme park

PUBLISHED: 11:54 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:00 25 September 2019

Catboy and Luna Girl from PJ Masks, who will be appearing at Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft on Saturday and Sunday, September 28/29. Picture: Pleasurewood Hills

Archant

Fans of the animated children's television series PJ Masks will be in for a treat this weekend.

For two stars of the TV show will be heading to Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft on Saturday and Sunday, September 28/29.

Superhero Catboy and arch enemy Luna Girl will be bringing some PJ Masks magic to the park when they appear during story time sessions, led by a narrator.

Fans of the show will love listening to the story and cheering for their favourite - but whose side will they pick - Hero or Villain?

The animated series follows three schoolfriends who transform into Catboy, Owlette and Gekko to work together to fight crime and "Save the Night!"

The crime fighting trio are kept busy by many supervillains including Luna Girl.

As well as being able to enjoy the narrated story, there will also be meet and greet sessions taking place at intervals throughout the weekend.

And, as visitors make their way around the park, they will also take part in a special PJ Masks mini trail.

Pleasurewood Hills will be open as usual so visitors can also enjoy the rides, shows and attractions during your visit.

The park is open from 10am to 5pm both days and all PJ Masks activities are included in the standard entry prices.

To book tickets visit www.pleasurewoodhills.com

