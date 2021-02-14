Woman bakes over 100 goody boxes to deliver Jack Valentine-style

Published: 10:33 AM February 14, 2021

Francesca Cornish from Reedham used her pizza caravan Frankie & Joey's to make gorgeous Valentines goody boxes for the people of Norfolk - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A pizza caravan entrepreneur who just reached her six-month trading anniversary has added a new tradition to the mix: the delivery of bespoke Valentine's boxes across the region.

Francesca Cornish, 31, began touring Reedham and the surrounding villages with Frankie & Joey's pizza caravan last summer after becoming "obsessed" with making the perfect lockdown pizza. Now she has regular customers from as far away as Lowestoft.

Having become a local hit almost overnight, she then began planning weddings and children's parties for the new year.

When those were cancelled due to the third national lockdown, she turned her caravan into a mini-bakery, putting together 125 Valentines boxes to deliver all over the county.

Ms Cornish said: "The boxes were snapped up so quickly. I've had orders from Norwich, Gorleston, Caister, Ormesby and Acle and elsewhere. I only just recently got out of hospital, but have been up at 6am to bake for the last few days to get everything ready in time.

"Me and my two children, Finlay and Imogen, delivered half of the boxes yesterday to the more far-flung places and we're doing the other half today. Each box is made fresh with nanny's finest recipes. But since people really deserve a treat, I've made sure to put double the amount of chocolate in the brownies."

Each box includes two lotus biscuit and salted caramel cheesecakes, two chocolate brownies and a huge selection of homemade shortbread.

Ms Cornish said: "I'm so excited because with the orders closer to home in Reedham and the nearby villages I am going full-on Jack Valentine with my deliveries.

"I'm going to be leaving boxes filled with scraps of old onions and potatoes outside people's door, ringing the bell then running away. After they've answered and they've seen Jack Valentine's nasty surprise, we'll bring out the real goody box.

"I'm banking on people's good humour - and the understanding that Jack doesn't always give you what you want!"

The inspiration for the boxes comes from Ms Cornish's school art teacher, who left the job to pursue baking full-time.

She said: "Last week my old art teacher made cakes for Holly Willoughby's birthday. She's an amazing woman, and I'm definitely channelling her with my creations."

Francesca and Joey (right), with Francesca's two children Finlay and Imogen as they sit in the caravan before it was converted into Frankie & Joey's pizza caravan last summer - Credit: Archant



