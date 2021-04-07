Burger and Italian restaurant set to open at town's riverside complex

Published: 10:33 AM April 7, 2021

Authentic Italian pizzas and gourmet burgers will soon be available at a town’s riverside complex, as two new restaurants are set to open

Dough and Co and Burger Amour will soon be introduced at Thetford Riverside Leisure Complex.

The restaurants are both expected to open in the spring and are owned by Chris Sharman, who gained experience working as a chef in Michelin Star restaurants.

He later worked for celebrity chef Marco Pierre White at a restaurant and hotel in Suffolk.

Mr Sharman first started his pizza business from a converted horse box in 2015, but has since opened seven restaurants, including in Colchester and Bury St Edmunds, with six more preparing to open its doors.

Chris Sharman, chief executive of Dough and Co, said: “Our ethos is to do it well but keep it simple and I can’t wait to share that with people in Thetford.

“We source our pizza ingredients direct from Italy and our burgers are all grilled to order, so we can offer an authentic taste in a really relaxed atmosphere.

“Being alongside the river is a fantastic dining location and I can’t wait to throw open the doors and welcome in our first customers.”

Paul Hewett, executive member for contracts and assets, said: “It’s fantastic news that Thetford Riverside will soon host two brand new restaurants.

“With the easing of coronavirus restrictions over the coming weeks and months, it will be a perfect opportunity for residents and visitors to the town to catch up with friends and family over a delicious meal.”

The new pizza and burger restaurants will share the space at the leisure complex, owned and managed by Breckland Council.

The site is currently occupied by Burger Brats, which closed during lockdown.

The owners have since decided not to reopen, instead focusing on their outlets in Suffolk and Essex.

There is currently one vacant unit at Thetford Riverside, however the council is in discussions with a prospective tenant and hopes to announce its occupancy in the coming weeks.