Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘We have each others’ backs’ – Norfolk’s most influential family share details about their tough past and climb to the top

20 January, 2019 - 13:52
Pixiwoo sisters Sam and Nicola Chapman. Steve Adams

Pixiwoo sisters Sam and Nicola Chapman. Steve Adams

A family from Norfolk who found success through YouTube have spoken about their harrowing childhood and being in ‘the right place at the right time’ for their big break.

Norwich Christmas lights switch on. Tanya Burr and husband Jim Chapman. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorwich Christmas lights switch on. Tanya Burr and husband Jim Chapman. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

YouTube stars Samantha Chapman and Nicola Haste (known as Pixiwoo), along with their twin brothers Jim and John Chapman, have amassed a huge internet following since they began their online career.

Now they are thought of as one of the most influential families in Britain, with everything from makeup ranges to Jaguar sponsorships - and a collective following of around 21 million - to their names.

The four Norfolk siblings have succeeded in gaining significant amounts of wealth, influence and recognition for their work.

Speaking in The Times’ Magazine on Saturday, however, they revealed that their lives were not always so comfortable.

Samantha Chapman, who owns a penthouse in Norwich, revealed that after her mother Judy, then 19, met her father John Chapman “things got violent very quickly.”

“Mum had no choice but to hang around, because kids were involved,” she continued. “There were so many weird, nutty, scary things that there was about where I think Mum was just like, ‘Get it over and done with and kill us all now.’ We all thought that would be the outcome.”

She also told the magazine how one night her father attacked her and her mother and the police were called.

Eventually all four Chapman children lost contact with their father and none of them attended his funeral when he died in 2017.

While their adult lives are by no means without difficulty, Nicola Haste for example has spoken publicly about her struggle with multiple sclerosis, and Sam about her depression, the Chapmans say they feel lucky for the success they have achieved.

Jim Chapman said he thinks his success was “simply right place, right time”, “but a serious amount of hard work too”.

“We have each others’ backs,” he continued. “But we also keep each others’ feet on the ground.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Passenger’s fingers severed in crash

The passenger of a crash, in which the car overturned, suffered severed fingers. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk mum-of-two injured in Philip crash has ‘no idea if he’s sorry at all’

The Duke of Edinburgh at West Newton Church. Picture: Ian Burt

Nursery school threatens to segregate children whose parents do not pay voluntary charge

Hall Farm Nursery School near Attlebrough has sent a letter to parents about changes it may make to its services if parents don't start paying its voluntary surcharge. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norwich City demand answers from the EFL over Marcelo Bielsa ‘spy-gate’ controversy at Leeds United

Leeds' chief Marcelo Bielsa admitted his club had spied on Championship rivals Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Coldest night in the region since Beast from the East as temperatures plummet to -7C

Norfolk felt the coldest night since Beast from the East on Saturday. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

REVEALED: 45pc rise in costs and the impact of livestock theft on region

The country's biggest rural insurer has warned of the spiralling cost of livestock theft. Pictured, sheep at a farm at Shropham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nursery school threatens to segregate children whose parents do not pay voluntary charge

Hall Farm Nursery School near Attlebrough has sent a letter to parents about changes it may make to its services if parents don't start paying its voluntary surcharge. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Why battle of the giants was a compelling sideshow to the main event

Action from King's Lynn Town's home win over Barwell Picture: Tony Thrussell

Passenger’s fingers severed in crash

The passenger of a crash, in which the car overturned, suffered severed fingers. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘We have each others’ backs’ – Norfolk’s most influential family share details about their tough past and climb to the top

Pixiwoo sisters Sam and Nicola Chapman. Steve Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists