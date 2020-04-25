Search

Advanced search

Video

Easter egg-heads raise more than £6,000 for NHS charities

PUBLISHED: 11:54 25 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:54 25 April 2020

From left, Pippa, Archie and Adam Case after their head shave which has raised more than �6,000 for NHS charities. Picture: Pippa Case

From left, Pippa, Archie and Adam Case after their head shave which has raised more than �6,000 for NHS charities. Picture: Pippa Case

Archant

A family from north-west Norfolk have raised more than £6,000 for the NHS after braving the shave.

Pippa and Archie Case before their head shave, which raised more than £6,000 for NHS charities. Picture: Pippa CasePippa and Archie Case before their head shave, which raised more than £6,000 for NHS charities. Picture: Pippa Case

Pippa Case, husband Adam and son Archie, who live on their family farm in Harpley, between Fakenham and King’s Lynn, all became Easter egg-heads earlier this month in the name of charity.

The original plan was for Mrs Case and her 16-year-old son to have their heads shaved in order to raise £1,500 for NHS Charities Together.

This total was passed within two days, before Mr Case, a partner in Land Agency firm Cruso&Wilkin and chairman of Fakenham Racecourse, joined the challenge after their total topped £3,000.

All three had their heads shaved on Easter Sunday, with the event live-streamed on video conferencing app Zoom.

From left, Archie, Adam and Pippa Case before their head shave which has raised more than �6,000 for NHS charities. Picture: Pippa CaseFrom left, Archie, Adam and Pippa Case before their head shave which has raised more than �6,000 for NHS charities. Picture: Pippa Case

Mrs Case said: “I wanted to do something demonstrable in support of the NHS staff who are putting their lives on the line each and every day for us – the British public.

“The other bonus is the fact I managed to persuade Archie to do away with the dreaded mullet which I find very hard to look at while in such close proximity during lockdown.”

The family’s effort has now seen them raise more than four times their original target – their total now stands at more than £6,000.

Mrs Case said: “I’ve added our offline donations and we are thrilled to have reached the £6,000 mark.

“It’s a tad overshadowed by Captain Tom, but we are delighted all the same.”

Their JustGiving page is still accepting donations.

• For regular updates on the good deeds that people across Norfolk are doing for others, join our Norfolk and Waveney Here to Help Facebook group.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: 12 furloughing need-to-knows for employees and firms

Martin Lewis (inset) gives his 12 furloughing need-to-knows. Picture: Gettyy/Money Saving Expert

Homebase to reopen Norfolk store after coronavirus shutdown

Homebase is re-opening 20 stores after the coronavirus shut down. Pic: Homebase

See inside this ‘magnificent’ Grade II listed manor house for sale for £2m

The Grange Farmhouse in Sculthorpe, Norfolk, is on the market for offers in excess of £2m. Picture: Sowerbys

Tributes paid to Norwich actor who was ‘always there with a smile’ after coronavirus death

Clive Stubbs (standing) at one of REDuck Producktions at the Maddermarket Bar with fellow actor Burtie Welland. Picture: REDuck Producktions

Bad hair day? Hairdressers set to be closed for another six months

Hairdressers have been told they may not be allowed to open for another six months. Inset: Charlotte Sims of Charisma Beauty in Norwich. Picture: Getty/Charisma

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes paid to Norwich actor who was ‘always there with a smile’ after coronavirus death

Clive Stubbs (standing) at one of REDuck Producktions at the Maddermarket Bar with fellow actor Burtie Welland. Picture: REDuck Producktions

‘We need guidance’ - Canaries unsure if Duda can complete loan

Ondrej Duda joined Norwich City on loan from Hertha Berlin in January Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

New homes in Norfolk to be finished as another housebuilder announces its return to work

Persimmon is planning a phased re-opening of its sites after the coronavirus shutdown. Pic: Persimmon/Archant

Homebase to reopen Norfolk store after coronavirus shutdown

Homebase is re-opening 20 stores after the coronavirus shut down. Pic: Homebase

Financial fears for City but wage deferrals are not being considered yet

Sporting director Stuart Webber has spoken about Norwich City's financial challenges Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24