Easter egg-heads raise more than £6,000 for NHS charities

From left, Pippa, Archie and Adam Case after their head shave which has raised more than �6,000 for NHS charities. Picture: Pippa Case Archant

A family from north-west Norfolk have raised more than £6,000 for the NHS after braving the shave.

Pippa Case, husband Adam and son Archie, who live on their family farm in Harpley, between Fakenham and King’s Lynn, all became Easter egg-heads earlier this month in the name of charity.

The original plan was for Mrs Case and her 16-year-old son to have their heads shaved in order to raise £1,500 for NHS Charities Together.

This total was passed within two days, before Mr Case, a partner in Land Agency firm Cruso&Wilkin and chairman of Fakenham Racecourse, joined the challenge after their total topped £3,000.

All three had their heads shaved on Easter Sunday, with the event live-streamed on video conferencing app Zoom.

Mrs Case said: “I wanted to do something demonstrable in support of the NHS staff who are putting their lives on the line each and every day for us – the British public.

“The other bonus is the fact I managed to persuade Archie to do away with the dreaded mullet which I find very hard to look at while in such close proximity during lockdown.”

The family’s effort has now seen them raise more than four times their original target – their total now stands at more than £6,000.

Mrs Case said: “I’ve added our offline donations and we are thrilled to have reached the £6,000 mark.

“It’s a tad overshadowed by Captain Tom, but we are delighted all the same.”

Their JustGiving page is still accepting donations.

