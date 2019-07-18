Poll

'Those are living creatures not toys' - Latitude fans question festival tradition of pink sheep

Latitude Festival's famous pink sheep from back in 2016. Photo: James Bass

Latitude Festival kicked off today with the customary release of bright pink sheep on the festival grounds.

It's a yearly tradition, but not everyone was pleased to see the bright pink sheep and a number of people voiced concerns about the use of animals for entertainment.

In response to Latitude's Instagram post showing a video of the freshly dyed flock, one user called natureswaywadlincote said: "What exactly is the purpose of this? And do the sheep enjoy being dyed?"

Latitude responded with assurances of the animals' wellbeing, saying: "The sheep are dip dyed using natural, water based dye.

"They are used to dip dyeing as part of their normal farm life."

While some people accepted Latitude's statement and commented that the sheep 'look happy', there were still a number of festival-goers who protested the stunt.

Kierajollyohana said: "It's too much, poor guys, it's in their eyes and everything", and tmmynck said: "Those are living creatures not toys."

Clare_g_777 was also among those condemning the festival's tradition, calling it "animal exploitation at its finest."

Commenters remain split on the issue, with some branding the criticism 'dramatic'.

Lvgraham89 said: "For all the people saying it's cruel, bore off - we've seen these sheep for the last three years and they are as happy as Larry!"

Similarly hannahmsmith1416 said: "I've worked and attended Latitude for years and will be today.

"The festival wouldn't do this if it caused harm."

- What do you think? Vote in our poll and let us know.