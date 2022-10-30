The tractor road run will start at Thorpe Abbotts Airfield before making its way through Harleston and on to Gawdy Hall meadow for lunch. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2013

An event that first began as a “slight crazy ambition” has gone on to exceed all expectations after being set to hit a huge milestone.

The Pink Ladies' Tractor Road Run, first established in 2004, has raised more than £896,000 for Cancer Research UK to date.

And in 2022, the event smashed the team’s fundraising record for a single year.

Pink Ladies’ Tractor Road Run 2022 cheque presentation. Left to Right: Sara Curtis (Pink Lady), Gill Burgess from Cancer Research UK and organiser Annie Chapman - Credit: Libby Searle

The record sum of £84,000 was announced at a cheque presentation, where all involved gathered to celebrate the amount raised for Cancer Research UK’s breast cancer appeal.

Now its organisers are hoping to smash through the £1 million mark in 2023.

Organised by Annie Chapman, who was awarded a British Empire Medal, this year’s run saw 112 decorated tractors winding their way through Norfolk and north Suffolk in July.

Mrs Chapman was also shortlisted for a Pride of Britain Award earlier this month for her fundraising work.

Pink Ladies’ Tractor Run 2022 - Credit: Jono Slack

She said: “My Pink Ladies have produced an incredible £84,000 this year - a record which brings us within £104,000 of a £1m grand total.

“What was a slightly crazy ambition has now become a goal we really can achieve. And, with our incredible support team behind the Run, I hope to see those tractor wheels keep on turning for a few more years to come.

"It was a huge honour to be nominated for the Pride of Britain Award and although I didn't win, I really appreciate the publicity it gave the Ladies' Tractor Road Run.

“It especially highlighted the need for continued sponsorship to support Cancer Research UK's research into all aspects of Breast Cancer."

Pink Ladies’ Tractor Run 2022 - Credit: Jono Slack

The cheque on the night was presented by Sara Curtis and Annie Chapman to Gill Burgess from Cancer Research UK.

Sophia France, Cancer Research UK’s relationship manager for Norfolk and Suffolk said: “We are so grateful for those who participate in Tractor Road Run and for the individuals who donate to the event, as it all plays a vital role in our fight against cancer.”

The 2023 Ladies’ Tractor Road Run takes place on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

To donate please visit https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/unite/pink-ladies-tractor-road-run-2023 or for more information about the event visit www.ladiestractorroadrun.co.uk

Pictures of the Pink Ladies Tractor Road Run 2009 in aid of breast cancer awareness in a 20 mile loop of South Norfolk starting and ending in Thorpe Abbotts. Pictured here between Pulham St Mary and Rushall is organiser Annie Chapman.Photo: Angela SharpeCopy: Adam GrettonFor: EDPArchant pics © 2009(01603) 772434 - Credit: Archant © 2009

The Pink Ladies Tractor Run takes to the roads and lanes around Harleston.PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Meryl Raines and her daughter Niamh, from Harleston, during a previous Pink Ladies Tractor Road Run. Picture: Courtesy of Meryl Raines - Credit: Archant

Meryl Raines and her daughter Niamh, from Harleston, during a previous Pink Ladies Tractor Road Run. Picture: Courtesy of Meryl Raines - Credit: Archant

The annual Pink Lady Tractor Road Run. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

Pink Ladies' Tractor Road Run 2021 - organiser Annie Chapman. - Credit: Kate Royall

Meryl Raines and her daughter Niamh, from Harleston, during a previous Pink Ladies Tractor Road Run. Picture: Courtesy of Meryl Raines - Credit: Archant



