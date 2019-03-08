Quiz

Norwich City fan knits the Canaries - but can you guess who is who?

Emma Beaugeard has produced a purler - a woollen version of every Norwich City player. Picture Emma Beaugeard. Archant

By day, she is the chief operating officer for Pink Floyd's drummer, Nick Mason; by night, Emma Beaugeard is in stitches, knitting the stress away.

Emma Beaugeard has a day job in the music industry but knits in her spare time. Supplied by: Emma Beaugeard Emma Beaugeard has a day job in the music industry but knits in her spare time. Supplied by: Emma Beaugeard

Now the knitting has taken centre-stage, as Ms Beaugeard has produced a purler - a woollen version of every Norwich City player, to celebrate last season's Championship title.

The 51-year-old, who grew up in Hingham, started knitting in her spare time four years ago. She said: "I work hard, long days and knitting was a way of filling down time and still be around for important calls. It allows me to not be focused on work and it's like a form of mindfulness."

And when it came to deciding what to knit, the mother-of-one had one choice - Norwich City Football Club.

The former Notre Dame High School student said: "How could I knit another team? I have been a big fan of the team since I was a kid and try to go to matches when I can and the Championship is one of the best seasons I can remember. Norwich fans are the best and the funniest."

Norwich City player El Puki. Picture: Emma Beaugeard Norwich City player El Puki. Picture: Emma Beaugeard

But there was an ulterior motive too as Ms Beaugeard, who lives in Stoke Newington in London, said she knitted the players in the hope of meeting Daniel Farke.

Posting the pictures of the players on Instagram, she said that she wanted to get enough interest to shake Mr Farke's hand - but it has not happened yet.

Norwich City footballer manager Farke. Picture: Emma Beaugeard Norwich City footballer manager Farke. Picture: Emma Beaugeard

Ms Beaugeard still has strong ties to Norfolk and said: "It's one of those places. I never feel more at home than when I'm back."

She left the county aged 17 to work for Nick Mason, and has risen through the ranks over the past 33 years to oversee his commercial and private interests.

Norwich City football player Mario Vrancic. Picture: Emma Beaugeard Norwich City football player Mario Vrancic. Picture: Emma Beaugeard

On the drummer she said: "He's fantastic to work for and such a lovely man. He's very funny."

She also added that she only liked Pink Floyd's first two albums, The Piper at the Gates of Dawn (1967) and A Saucerful of Secrets (1968), and had told her boss as much.

Norwich City football player Emi Buendia. Picture: Emma Beaugeard Norwich City football player Emi Buendia. Picture: Emma Beaugeard

Mr Mason, however, is a fan of Ms Beaugeard's work. When he was added to the 2019 New Years Honours list for services to music, she knitted him a CBE award ahead of the ceremony in May.

Ms Beaugeard said: "He loved it and was wearing it around."

Norwich City football playerTommy Trybull. Picture: Emma Beaugeard Norwich City football playerTommy Trybull. Picture: Emma Beaugeard

Knitting is now more suited to her than the rock-and-roll lifestyle. She said: "I'm in bed by 9pm with a cup of tea."

Norwich City football player Max Aarons. Picture: Emma Beaugeard Norwich City football player Max Aarons. Picture: Emma Beaugeard

Norwich City football player Jamal Lewis. Picture: Emma Beaugeard Norwich City football player Jamal Lewis. Picture: Emma Beaugeard

Norwich City football player Marco Stiepermann. Picture: Emma Beaugeard Norwich City football player Marco Stiepermann. Picture: Emma Beaugeard

Norwich City football player Onel Hernandez. Picture: Emma Beaugeard Norwich City football player Onel Hernandez. Picture: Emma Beaugeard

Norwich City football player Ben Godfrey. Picture: Emma Beaugeard Norwich City football player Ben Godfrey. Picture: Emma Beaugeard

Norwich City football player Tim Krul. Picture: Emma Beaugeard Norwich City football player Tim Krul. Picture: Emma Beaugeard

