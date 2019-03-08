Flamingos flock around city to raise charity cash

A flamboyant flock of plastic flamingos raised over £2,000 for Keeping Abreast.

Norwich was awash with the colour pink in October as a flock of the brightly coloured birds were sent to local businesses urging them raise money for the charity in Pink OctoBRA.

Coleman Opticians, who started the campaign, had their very own David Tuthill in a full flamingo costume at the Chamber of Commerce, while Jarrold department store held a pink day. Both acts raised £1000 alone.

The flock may have caught your attention too as quirky hashtag #GetTheFlockOut for #PinkOctoBRA caught the eye of many on social media.

Keeping Abreast's Lisa Becker said "We have been overwhelmed by the support of Coleman's Opticians and other local businesses who got involved in this campaign."

The birds will have one more outing at the Keeping Abreast Carol Service at St Peter Mancroft Church, Norwich, on Wednesday, December 11 with a pre-service event at 6.30pm and the service starting at 7.30pm.