Search

Advanced search

Flamingos flock around city to raise charity cash

PUBLISHED: 07:14 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:14 07 November 2019

Grosvenor Fish Bar co-owner Christian Motta with some of the plastic flamingos which have helped raise money for Keeping Breast. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

Grosvenor Fish Bar co-owner Christian Motta with some of the plastic flamingos which have helped raise money for Keeping Breast. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

Mark Ivan Benfield

A flamboyant flock of plastic flamingos raised over £2,000 for Keeping Abreast.

Some of the plastic flamingos at One Life Left which have helped raise money for Keeping Breast. Picture: Supplied by Coleman OpticiansSome of the plastic flamingos at One Life Left which have helped raise money for Keeping Breast. Picture: Supplied by Coleman Opticians

Norwich was awash with the colour pink in October as a flock of the brightly coloured birds were sent to local businesses urging them raise money for the charity in Pink OctoBRA.

You may also want to watch:

Coleman Opticians, who started the campaign, had their very own David Tuthill in a full flamingo costume at the Chamber of Commerce, while Jarrold department store held a pink day. Both acts raised £1000 alone.

The flock may have caught your attention too as quirky hashtag #GetTheFlockOut for #PinkOctoBRA caught the eye of many on social media.

The plastic flamingos at a local Parkrun which have helped raise money for Keeping Breast. Picture: Supplied by Coleman OpticiansThe plastic flamingos at a local Parkrun which have helped raise money for Keeping Breast. Picture: Supplied by Coleman Opticians

Keeping Abreast's Lisa Becker said "We have been overwhelmed by the support of Coleman's Opticians and other local businesses who got involved in this campaign."

The birds will have one more outing at the Keeping Abreast Carol Service at St Peter Mancroft Church, Norwich, on Wednesday, December 11 with a pre-service event at 6.30pm and the service starting at 7.30pm.

Most Read

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

Nick Conrad chosen as Conservative candidate in Broadland

Former BBC Radio Norfolk presenter Nick Conrad wants to be the Conservative candidate for Broadland in the general election. Pic: Nick Butcher.

New restaurant to open in Norwich’s Royal Arcade

Norwich's Royal Arcade. Pic: Archant

Around 30 Norfolk homes hit by power cut

Several postcodes in Norfolk have been affected by the powercut, including Salhouse. Picture: UK Power Networks

‘Water was coming through the ceiling’: Ex-Norfolk journalist describes theatre roof collapse

Firefighters were on the scene when the roof collapsed at a West End theatre in London. Picture: PA

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

Classic Ford Sierra Cosworth sells for £80,000

The Cosworth which made £80,000 at auction in King's Lynn Picture: Guy Snelling

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Appalling’ woman pointed security camera into her neighbours’ home

Anne Egglestone, who has been jailed for two years Picture: Norfolk Police

Hit-and-run driver careers into garden, smashes into cars - then speeds away

Emma Wilder's damaged car on The Street in Ringland after a driver crashed into it and drove off Picture: Emma Wilder

Nick Conrad chosen as Conservative candidate in Broadland

Former BBC Radio Norfolk presenter Nick Conrad wants to be the Conservative candidate for Broadland in the general election. Pic: Nick Butcher.

Grant Holt at the double in Wroxham’s FA Vase ‘replay’

Large queues expected as new H&M opens

The new H&M which opens in King's Lynn on Thursday, November 7 Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists