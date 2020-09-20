Families ‘hear fly-tippers at night’ at dumping hotspot
PUBLISHED: 14:11 20 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:34 20 September 2020
Archant
Families have told how they hear fly-tippers at night as they dump rubbish at a town’s illegal waste hotspot.
Despite recent fines after investigations by Breckland Council to catch fly-tippers in Thetford, Residents in the Pine Close area said more waste kept appearing at the back of shops.
MORE: CCTV footage catches fly-tippers in the act
Mary Flint, 71, has lived in her home for 51 years and said it was a regular problem for residents in the area.
She said: “It’s terrible around here. Someone dumped a chair the other day. I hear them at night when they pull up in their vans.
“It’s good the council are taking action, it’s what we need. I’m fed up of seeing more rubbish dumped.
“There are cameras so it should stop them. It’s so unsightly enough as it is around here without the added mess.”
A shop assistant, who works at Pine Close Premier, said behind the row of shops it was “disgusting” and a “hazard” to children playing in the area.
You may also want to watch:
He said: “It is a massive problem back there. It definitely needs to be sorted.
“But I think what the council is doing is good: if they get a fine it should stop them from coming back.”
Fir Road resident Vitalija Perminaite said she believed there needed to be more places available for people to discard their rubbish, to help tackle the problem.
“Rubbish is dumped everywhere, it is a problem in Thetford,” she said.
“But you can’t catch everyone. Some of them dump their rubbish at night. I think we need more places where people can get rid of their rubbish.
“In Lithuania we have huge bins, where you can put sofas, chairs or things like that.”
Another resident added: “It is a problem around here. Waste gets dumped on the common as well.
“It’s a bit of an eyesore. I think they just decide to get rid of rubbish because there are big bins at the back.”
Residents can report a fly-tip in their local area by visiting breckland.gov.uk/flytip
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.