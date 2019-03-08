Pimp My Unicorn - new art festival launched after regular event cancelled

A poet has launched a two-week art show after an exhibition which runs alongside Norwich Pride was cancelled.

The annual Pride Without Prejudice art show usually runs either side of Norwich Pride, but was this year cancelled due to "low interest", a post on its Facebook page said.

It had been due to run from July 21 until August 3, with Norwich Pride celebrations taking place on Saturday, July 27 and, for the first year, continuing for a full month.

But Norfolk poet and artist Vince Laws has stepped in - launching new art festival Pimp My Unicorn.

It will take place at St Margaret's Church on St Benedict's Street, and will focus on art, poetry, performance and politics.

Mr Laws has raised £700 towards his £1,000 goal of putting on the event. He said: "I think it's important for the whole community that an art show happens every year alongside Norwich Pride. I'm fundraising £1,000 to put on a two-week art show, that way it will be free for artists to show their work, free for performers, free to hold workshops, and free to visit."

Artists can set up their work on Sunday, July 21, with a launch night planned for Monday, July 22.

It will then close at 5pm on Saturday, August 3.

For more information, email vincelaws@gmail.com, visit the Facebook page here or donate here.