Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Pimp My Unicorn - new art festival launched after regular event cancelled

PUBLISHED: 08:59 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:59 17 June 2019

Vince Laws, who has set up a Pimp My Unicorn event after the Pride Without Prejudice art show was cancelled. Photo: Bill Smith

Vince Laws, who has set up a Pimp My Unicorn event after the Pride Without Prejudice art show was cancelled. Photo: Bill Smith

Archant © 2012

A poet has launched a two-week art show after an exhibition which runs alongside Norwich Pride was cancelled.

The annual Pride Without Prejudice art show usually runs either side of Norwich Pride, but was this year cancelled due to "low interest", a post on its Facebook page said.

It had been due to run from July 21 until August 3, with Norwich Pride celebrations taking place on Saturday, July 27 and, for the first year, continuing for a full month.

But Norfolk poet and artist Vince Laws has stepped in - launching new art festival Pimp My Unicorn.

You may also want to watch:

It will take place at St Margaret's Church on St Benedict's Street, and will focus on art, poetry, performance and politics.

Mr Laws has raised £700 towards his £1,000 goal of putting on the event. He said: "I think it's important for the whole community that an art show happens every year alongside Norwich Pride. I'm fundraising £1,000 to put on a two-week art show, that way it will be free for artists to show their work, free for performers, free to hold workshops, and free to visit."

Artists can set up their work on Sunday, July 21, with a launch night planned for Monday, July 22.

It will then close at 5pm on Saturday, August 3.

For more information, email vincelaws@gmail.com, visit the Facebook page here or donate here.

Most Read

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Police called after six men were ‘punching each other’ in Norfolk town

One man has been arrested after punching through a business window in Cromer. Picture: Archant

Graffiti warning van drivers of problem bridge daubed overnight

Graffiti warning drivers to take care has been daubed on the Abbey Farm low bridge in Thetford. Picture: Damian Jermy

‘I can’t police how people drive’: Organiser defends gathering of 350 cars

Police broke up a party of more than 100 cars in Bowthorpe Shopping Centre car park (Picture: Google)

Family ignore warning signs and are caught picnicking at recent cliff fall spot

The debris left in the aftermath of a cliff collapse in Sidestrand. Pic: Chris Taylor (aerovisuals.co.uk)

Most Read

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Police called after six men were ‘punching each other’ in Norfolk town

One man has been arrested after punching through a business window in Cromer. Picture: Archant

Graffiti warning van drivers of problem bridge daubed overnight

Graffiti warning drivers to take care has been daubed on the Abbey Farm low bridge in Thetford. Picture: Damian Jermy

‘I can’t police how people drive’: Organiser defends gathering of 350 cars

Police broke up a party of more than 100 cars in Bowthorpe Shopping Centre car park (Picture: Google)

Family ignore warning signs and are caught picnicking at recent cliff fall spot

The debris left in the aftermath of a cliff collapse in Sidestrand. Pic: Chris Taylor (aerovisuals.co.uk)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Kier announces 1,200 job cuts as two divisions sold off

Construction group Kier has announced it is selling off two divisions. Picture: Chris Biele

‘I can’t police how people drive’: Organiser defends gathering of 350 cars

Police broke up a party of more than 100 cars in Bowthorpe Shopping Centre car park (Picture: Google)

Fears over potential cuts to road safety education in schools

Norfolk County Council is conducting a review of road safety sessions taught in the county's schools. Picture: Archant Library

Norfolk photographer recalls ‘deafening silence’ of visit to Chernobyl site

Norfolk photographer Lucy Shires� memories of her 2012 trip to the site of the world�s most severe nuclear explosion - Chernobyl. Picture: Lucy Shires

£18m-£19m sandscaping project off Norfolk coast a ‘waste of money’, claim critics

Sandscaping preparations near Bacton Gas Terminal, while holidaymakers enjoy the beach. Pictures: Maurice Gray
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists