'Distinguished' pilot's medals sell at Fakenham auction

Aaron McMillan

Published: 6:00 PM January 8, 2022
Lieutenant Chandler’s medals and associated documents

A group of air medals awarded to Lieutenant Eric Chandler DFC, accompanied by badges, buttons and lots of relevant documentation, sold at Fakenham’s James and Sons December auction. - Credit: James & Sons Auctioneers

The memoirs and medals of a distinguished Royal Air Force pilot with strong links to Norfolk have been sold at auction.

A group of air medals awarded to Lieutenant Eric Chandler DFC, accompanied by badges, buttons and lots of relevant documentation, sold at Fakenham’s James and Sons December auction for over £2,500.

The DFC in his name stands for The Distinguished Flying Cross, which is the third-level military decoration awarded to officers and other ranks of the RAF and other services.

Lieutenant Chandler's medals and associated documents

A group of air medals awarded to Lieutenant Eric Chandler DFC, accompanied by badges, buttons and lots of relevant documentation, sold at Fakenham’s James and Sons December auction. - Credit: James & Sons Auctioneers

It is presented for an "act or acts of valour, courage or devotion to duty whilst flying in active operations against the enemy."

The high price was due in part to the fact that Lieutenant Chandler flew many of his missions from Norfolk airbases, giving the collection a strong local connection.

There will be more militaria going under the hammer at James and Sons in Fakenham on February 9.

