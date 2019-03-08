Search

Pilot who got into difficulty in rural Norfolk uses app to alert emergency services to their location

PUBLISHED: 10:50 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 08 July 2019

Norfolk Fire and Rescue service were called to Dereham Lane in Great Fransham on Sunday to reports of a paraglider stuck in a tree. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk Fire and Rescue service were called to Dereham Lane in Great Fransham on Sunday to reports of a paraglider stuck in a tree. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A pilot whose weekend flight took a turn for the worse when they got into difficulty in rural Norfolk has made use of an innovative app to help the emergency services locate them.

At around 4.20pm on Sunday July 7, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to Dereham Lane in Great Fransham near Swaffham following reports of a paraglider stuck in a tree.

Crews from King's Lynn and Dereham, along with the aerial ladder platform team from Earlham responded, arriving on the scene at 4.38pm.

The pilot, who directed the emergency services to their location using the app what3words, was able to climb down from the tree before the emergency services arrived and the fire service were stood down.

Following the incident Norfolk Fire and Rescue service tweeted: "Today we located a glider in distress using the ‪@what3words⁩ app. This app is invaluable for locating incidents in rural locations or where there are no street names."

Did you witness the incident or were you the paraglider involved? If so email sabrina.johnson@archant.co.uk

