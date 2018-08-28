‘A very classy lady’ - she may be 92 but these pictures show how much the Queen still enjoys meeting the public

The Queen meets the crowd during her visit to West Newton Church. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

She may be 92, but as these pictures show, the Queen still enjoys meeting the public.

The Queen looked delighted as hundreds braved a bitter February Sunday morning, just to catch a glimpse of the much-loved monarch, who attended her last church service in Norfolk before she heads back to the capital next week.

After the 45-minute service at the church of St Peter and St Paul in West Newton, the Queen was treated to a short play, performed by the Sunday School children, but not before stopping and speaking to members of the crowd.

Numerous royal fans handed Her Majesty bouquets of flowers, which she accepted and passed to her lady-in-waiting, Mary Morrison, to hold as she went along the lines.

Royalist, Janice Bushall from East Winch, said: “The Queen looked lovely didn’t she? A very classy lady.”

Kathy Garner, 43, from Watlington, said: “I have a lot of respect for the Queen, it was lovely to get the chance to see her.”