Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Pictures of Princess Charlotte at her Norfolk home released on her fourth birthday

PUBLISHED: 04:49 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 04:49 02 May 2019

Princess Charlotte, who is celebrating her fourth birthday, at her Norfolk home. Picture: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Princess Charlotte, who is celebrating her fourth birthday, at her Norfolk home. Picture: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Princess Charlotte’s fourth birthday has been marked by the release of pictures taken by her mother at their Norfolk home.

Princess Charlotte at her Norfolk home. Picture: Duke and Duchess of CambridgePrincess Charlotte at her Norfolk home. Picture: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

The princess, who is fourth in line to the throne, was photographed by the Duchess of Cambridge at Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate and also at Kensington Palace.

In the two images taken at Anmer, the Queen's great-granddaughter is pictured running and smiling as she holds a flower while in the other photograph she sits on a fence beaming at the camera.

In the other photo, Charlotte, who turned four on Thursday, is pictured in a summer dress as she sits crossed legged on a patch of grass at the palace.

The youngster, whose full title is Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge, was born at the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington at 8.34am on May 2 2015, weighing 8lb 3oz.

Princess Charlotte, who is celebrating her fourth birthday, at Kensington Palace. Picture: Duke and Duchess of CambridgePrincess Charlotte, who is celebrating her fourth birthday, at Kensington Palace. Picture: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

She is the second child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and a sister to Prince George and Prince Louis.

Kate, one of the world's most photographed people, often goes behind the lens and has released her own pictures on a number of occasions.

Just last week, the 37-year-old duchess released snaps of her youngest son Louis to mark his first birthday.

Kate is a keen and accomplished amateur photographer who has lifetime honorary membership of the Royal Photographic Society which recognised her “talent and enthusiasm”.

She bucked tradition when she took the official photographs of newborn daughter Charlotte in 2015.

The photos of Charlotte showed the young princess being cradled by George at William and Kate's Norfolk home.

Kate, a history of art graduate, has released pictures to mark other milestones in her children's lives, including George and Charlotte's first days at nursery school and Charlotte's first birthday.

Most Read

Two women and child in car which crashed into ditch in Norfolk

Picture of crash on A1075 at Griston following crash. PIC: Supplied.

No reservations on new trains to capital for up to six months

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler. PIC: Supplied by Greater Anglia.

Major development of more than 700 homes planned as ‘natural extension’ to seaside village

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

Norwich restaurant just ‘wasn’t busy enough’ says owner

Fond memories of dining at Norwich restuarant Pedro's. Pic: Lucie Roberts.

Police in Norwich catch drink driver who went to pick up a takeaway

Police caught a motorist drink driving after he went to pick up a takeaway. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New 110-home development plus primary school for Norfolk town

Gladman Developments is proposing a residential development of about 110 homes off Beresford Road, Holt. Pictures: Gladman Land

Pictures of Princess Charlotte at her Norfolk home released on her fourth birthday

Princess Charlotte, who is celebrating her fourth birthday, at her Norfolk home. Picture: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Judge praises Norwich stabbing victim who attended court despite serious threats

Ashley Anderson who admitted GBH with intent. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Norwich restaurant just ‘wasn’t busy enough’ says owner

Fond memories of dining at Norwich restuarant Pedro's. Pic: Lucie Roberts.

Two women and child in car which crashed into ditch in Norfolk

Picture of crash on A1075 at Griston following crash. PIC: Supplied.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists