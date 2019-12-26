Search

Hunstanton Christmas Swim in pictures

PUBLISHED: 13:58 26 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:35 26 December 2019

Scenes from Hunstanton Christmas Swim, 2019 Picture: Where There Is Light

Scenes from Hunstanton Christmas Swim, 2019 Picture: Where There Is Light

Archant

Sunny skies greeted Hunstanton's Christmas Day swimmers as they took to the sea off the resort.

Scenes from Hunstanton Christmas Swim, 2019 Picture: Where There Is Light

But while the waters were calm, they weren't exactly warm.

More than 100 brave souls in fancy dress took the plunge and waded out to the Hunstanton Round Table banner.

Scenes from Hunstanton Christmas Swim, 2019 Picture: Where There Is Light

The charity has been organising the event for around 60 years, during which it has raised thousands for charity.

Fine weather also brought out a bumper crowd of spectators this year.

Scenes from Hunstanton Christmas Swim, 2019 Picture: Where There Is Light

Thousands lined the prom to cheer on the swimmers.

Scenes from Hunstanton Christmas Swim, 2019 Picture: Where There Is Light

Scenes from Hunstanton Christmas Swim, 2019 Picture: Where There Is Light Scenes from Hunstanton Christmas Swim, 2019 Picture: Where There Is Light

