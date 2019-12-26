Hunstanton Christmas Swim in pictures
PUBLISHED: 13:58 26 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:35 26 December 2019
Archant
Sunny skies greeted Hunstanton's Christmas Day swimmers as they took to the sea off the resort.
Scenes from Hunstanton Christmas Swim, 2019 Picture: Where There Is Light
But while the waters were calm, they weren't exactly warm.
More than 100 brave souls in fancy dress took the plunge and waded out to the Hunstanton Round Table banner.
The charity has been organising the event for around 60 years, during which it has raised thousands for charity.
Fine weather also brought out a bumper crowd of spectators this year.
Thousands lined the prom to cheer on the swimmers.
