Do you remember Gorleston's old railway station?

Published: 9:02 PM August 26, 2021

For many living in Gorleston the former railway station is nothing but a distant memory but old photos reveal life when train tracks ran through this coastal town.

The station sat on the Yarmouth to Lowestoft railway line which was first opened in 1903 but closed in 1970.

Gorleston railway station pictured in 1975. The last train ran from the station in 1970. - Credit: David Batterbee

It was demolished after its closure and the site is now occupied by the A47 bypass.

As time has gone on and the landscape of the town drastically changed, little remains of this former Gorleston landmark.

Russell Walker, 52, from Lowestoft, is passionate about local history and often posts nostalgic photos onto community Facebook pages.

Over the years he has collected old photographs of the former Gorleston station and along the Yarmouth to Lowestoft railway line.

He said: “It’s crazy how things have changed and not in living memory.

“People should be aware of our history and these old photographs are good for the wellbeing of our older generations.

“It gets them commenting, talking and reminiscing. They won’t be here forever.”

Work on Gorleston train station bridge. Picture taken in 1962. - Credit: Archant Library

He continued: “I think it was a massive shame for the town and it's still regretted to this day.

“I certainly think the railways certainly put Great Yarmouth on the map and Gorleston.”

Another person who remembers the railway line is David Batterbee, 64, now living in Essex, but has fond memories as a boy.

“As kids we used to play on the railway line," he said. "In those days there was no such thing as health and safety.

“I remember when I was a little boy, as I laid in bed, I would hear a train go by. I would listen as hard I could until I couldn't hear it anymore. When I was about four or five, I remember going to Lowestoft on the train with my grandmother.

Gorleston's railway station when it was being demolished in 1970. - Credit: Archant Library

He continued: “As I got older and the trains had stopped, it slowly went into disrepair. It’s a shame the heritage has gone. But let's face it, how many cars use the bypass and how many use the train?

“Nostalgia is a wonderful thing isn’t it. I miss the railway, it’s part of my youth and boyhood, but if was still there it would be underused.”

Timber sleepers being removed from a Gorleston cutting on the 10-mile Yarmouth South Town to Lowestoft Central railway track after the line's 1970 closure. - Credit: Archant

David Mantripp, 55, is another who grew up by the railway line on Elm Avenue.

He said: “I grew up by the line and I remember the trains going past including the last ever one on May 2 1970.

“My father used to hold me on the fence as the train went past and I used to wave to the driver.”

On a Great Yarmouth Mercury Facebook post, one woman wrote: “I used to put my daughter in the pram, get the train to Yarmouth do my shopping get the train back.

“Really missed it when it was closed down. No carrying heavy bags, trollies and babies on the bus.”

Demolition of the old goods shed at Gorleston's former Railway Station. Pictured in February 1980. - Credit: Archant Library

Another added: “I had never seen any trains as the service was withdrawn but I remember the station and train lines being there back in 1972.

“I lived on Avondale Road and remember them demolishing the buildings and seeing the land being re-developed to make way for the bypass”

EDP reporter and Gorleston girl Emily Thomson

For Gorleston’s younger generations “the railway” is a reference to a footpath and popular dog walking spot. But few take a second to stop and think how it got its name.

As a 24-year-old born and bred Gorleston girl, it is a footpath I used throughout my childhood as I walked from my house on Links Road to school.

Gorleston railway station. Pictured in 1975. - Credit: David Batterbee

I had heard the odd whisper of Gorleston's railway and train station – almost like a local legend – but I had never really looked into it.

You may say us youngsters are ignorant but today there is little evidence that Gorleston railway even existed – so how can you blame us.

But as I came across these old photos I was shocked and delighted. I didn’t realise its extent and how not all that long ago it was a big part of Gorleston life.

View of Gorleston station through Lowestoft Road bridge. Pictured in 1975. - Credit: David Batterbee

Gorleston train station. Pictured in 1975. - Credit: Archant Library

Gorleston station from Lowestoft Road bridge. Pictured in 1975. - Credit: David Batterbee



