News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Gallery

Incredible aerial photographs capture Norfolk's crystal clear waters

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:00 PM August 11, 2022
The north Norfolk coastline looked almost tropical 

The north Norfolk coastline looked almost tropical - Credit: Andy Davison Photography

Incredible aerial photographs have captured the crystal clear waters along the north Norfolk coast.

The county looked almost tropical as a drone hovered above the shorelines of East Runton and Cromer yesterday (August 10).

Cromer pier captured from above during the hot weather

Cromer Pier captured from above during the hot weather - Credit: Andy Davison Photography

The water looked crystal clear at Cromer beach

The water looked crystal clear at Cromer beach - Credit: Andy Davison Photography

They were taken by photographer Andy Davison, from Cringleford, who only bought his drone a few weeks ago. 

And during a family paddleboarding trip in north Norfolk he decided to take it for a spin.

He flew it over East Runton beach and along to Cromer, where he also captured photographs of the pier. 

The water looked crystal clear at Cromer beach

The north Norfolk coastline looked almost tropical - Credit: Andy Davison Photography

The 51-year-old said: "I decided to take it for a flight to see what the views were like from above because the water looked so crystal clear.  

"I guess the run of long warm days, and calm winds have really cleared the sea.

A lonesome paddleboarder in north Norfolk's crystal clear waters

A lonesome paddleboarder in north Norfolk's crystal clear waters - Credit: Andy Davison Photography

The north Norfolk coastline looked almost tropical 

The north Norfolk coastline looked almost tropical - Credit: Andy Davison Photography

Most Read

  1. 1 Major incident in city after reports of stabbing
  2. 2 46-cabin holiday park proposed for Norfolk countryside
  3. 3 Range Rover hit by train after straying onto level crossing
  1. 4 Dereham coach firm closes after more than 50 years in business
  2. 5 Afternoon tea at Norwich tea room named one of best in UK
  3. 6 Woman in 50s arrested after house sealed off in quiet street
  4. 7 Artist dies just weeks after Covid cancellation of psychiatrist appointment
  5. 8 Boatyard in 'prime position' in Norfolk Broads goes up for auction
  6. 9 Richard Osman visits city shop while filming for BBC show
  7. 10 Delays ease on A47 near Dereham after four-vehicle crash

"The photographs came out so colourful.

"When you see part of your home looking so beautiful, it’s nice to capture it."

Cromer News

Don't Miss

The Airbus Beluga was spotted over Smallburgh this morning

Large aircraft in shape of whale spotted above Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A group has set up an illegal encampment in Normanston Park, Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

Travellers set up 'unauthorised' camp in popular park

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Plans for care and retirement homes and social care research park at Colney Hall estate

Massive care village and research park planned for edge of Norwich

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
A mysterious animal was seen in Sprowston near Norwich on Monday (August 8)

Norwich Live News | Video

Mysterious 'large black animal' spotted roaming in fields near city

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon