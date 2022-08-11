Incredible aerial photographs capture Norfolk's crystal clear waters

Gallery

Incredible aerial photographs have captured the crystal clear waters along the north Norfolk coast.

The county looked almost tropical as a drone hovered above the shorelines of East Runton and Cromer yesterday (August 10).

Cromer Pier captured from above during the hot weather - Credit: Andy Davison Photography

The water looked crystal clear at Cromer beach - Credit: Andy Davison Photography

They were taken by photographer Andy Davison, from Cringleford, who only bought his drone a few weeks ago.

And during a family paddleboarding trip in north Norfolk he decided to take it for a spin.

He flew it over East Runton beach and along to Cromer, where he also captured photographs of the pier.

The north Norfolk coastline looked almost tropical - Credit: Andy Davison Photography

The 51-year-old said: "I decided to take it for a flight to see what the views were like from above because the water looked so crystal clear.

"I guess the run of long warm days, and calm winds have really cleared the sea.

A lonesome paddleboarder in north Norfolk's crystal clear waters - Credit: Andy Davison Photography

The north Norfolk coastline looked almost tropical - Credit: Andy Davison Photography

"The photographs came out so colourful.

"When you see part of your home looking so beautiful, it’s nice to capture it."