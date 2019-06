Pre-Diss-Toric carnival capers as dinosaurs and caves-folk invade town

Scenes from Diss Carnival, 2019 Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Thousands lined the streets as a town was transported back to pre-Diss-toric times.

More than 30 floats and walking groups made their way through the town this afternoon after setting off from the high school.

Crowds were waiting to greet them as they came down Mere Street, with many saying the town was far busier than last year.

Diss mayor Sonya Browne said: "It's lovely, it's fantastic. I'm inviolved with the carnival as well as being mayor and the footfall's a lot more."

Pete Gillings, often known as PG, was a central figure in the carnival and his iconic PG2 number-plated car leading the procession as he chauffered the many carnival kings, queens, mayors and even Dinsdale Duck. Mr Gillings died last October, but his daughter Toni Gillings carried on the tradition.

Another tradition continued this year was the crowning of a carnival king and queen.

Gordon Campbell, 77 and Barbara Ward, 91, were chosen by staff at the De Lucy House Care Home, where they both live.

