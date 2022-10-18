Gallery
A look back at the BBC in Norfolk through the decades
- Credit: Archant
It has been broadcasting across Britain for a century - with a base in Norfolk for almost 70 years.
As the BBC celebrates its centenary this month, we took a delve through our archives to find some local highlights.
They include photographs of its first home in Norwich, as well as editions of Songs of Praise being filmed at Thursford and Come Dancing in the city.
The Corporation has planned a series of events and shows this month to mark 100 years since the launch of its first radio service.
James Stirling, the executive editor of the BBC 100 project, said: “For 100 years the BBC has been informing, educating, and entertaining the nation and our centenary year has been no different.
"During our special week of BBC 100 content, audiences can look forward to a mix of exciting new commissions alongside some of our best-loved shows, as they mark a century of broadcasting in their own unique way.
“There really is something for everyone and we’re looking forward to sharing this moment with audiences across the UK and beyond.”