Cameraman on roof with St. Andrew's Church in the background BBC film unit at Norfolk News Company Redwell Street filming a day in the life of a newspaper in 1960 - Credit: Archant

It has been broadcasting across Britain for a century - with a base in Norfolk for almost 70 years.

As the BBC celebrates its centenary this month, we took a delve through our archives to find some local highlights.

They include photographs of its first home in Norwich, as well as editions of Songs of Praise being filmed at Thursford and Come Dancing in the city.

The Corporation has planned a series of events and shows this month to mark 100 years since the launch of its first radio service.

James Stirling, the executive editor of the BBC 100 project, said: “For 100 years the BBC has been informing, educating, and entertaining the nation and our centenary year has been no different.

"During our special week of BBC 100 content, audiences can look forward to a mix of exciting new commissions alongside some of our best-loved shows, as they mark a century of broadcasting in their own unique way.

“There really is something for everyone and we’re looking forward to sharing this moment with audiences across the UK and beyond.”





Terry Wogan making a guest appearence on Radio Norfolk's first breakfast show in September 1980. Pictured with John Mountford - the regular breakfast DJ on the right - Credit: Archant

BBC Songs of Praise being filmed at Thursford Steam Museum on November 27, 1991 - Credit: Archant Library

Mike Read, with ventriloquist Keith Harris and Orville on stage during BBC Radio One Roadshow at Yarmouth in 1984 - Credit: Archant

It's A Knockout came to King's Lynn which was packed with 3,000 spectators in 1973 - Credit: Archant

BBC Come Dancing at Norwood rooms, in Norwich, on December 6, 1965 - Credit: Archant