Pictures show aftermath of blaze at derelict former school
This is the aftermath of another fire at a derelict former school.
Fire crews were called to the old Langley Preparatory School on Beech Hill at Thorpe St Andrew on Saturday shortly after 3pm.
Crews from Carrow, Earlham, Sprowston and Hethersett were all in attendance, with a drone also surveying the site, and firefighters remained at the scene until 5.30am on Sunday.
Fire fighters struggled to access parts of the building because they are inaccessible as a result of its dereliction.
The building has been emptysince 2010 and there have been frequent fires at the scene ever since.
It was quite at the scene today, but one resident from the local area who wished to remain anonymous remarked: “I saw the smoke rising from the building from Yarmouth Road yesterday afternoon.
“Lots of fire fighters were using pumps to try and extinguish the fire but they were there for some time.
“There have been a number of fires there in recent years so I suspect this is arson.”
This morning, smoke could still be seen smouldering as the last remaining parts of the building burnt out.
Group Manager for Duty Tactical Command at Norfolk County Council Simon Mason commented on the blaze, saying: “The fire was in one of the derelict old school buildings and due to this the condition of the building was such that to commit firefighters into the building would pose a significant risk.
“As such and due to the location of the building it was decided to deal with the incident by containing it to the one building and allowing a controlled burn.
“To this extent the fire service maintained a presence through most of the night and made a final check of the fire this morning.
“The incident has been handed over to the site security team to ensure the site remains safe and secure and there is no risk to the public.”