Search

Advanced search

Video

Pictures show aftermath of blaze at derelict former school

PUBLISHED: 15:34 22 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 22 November 2020

Shortly after 3pm on Saturday 21st November, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to a blaze at the former Langley Preparatory School site in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Archant

Shortly after 3pm on Saturday 21st November, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to a blaze at the former Langley Preparatory School site in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Archant

Archant

This is the aftermath of another fire at a derelict former school.

Shortly after 3pm on Saturday 21st November, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to a blaze at the former Langley Preparatory School site in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: ArchantShortly after 3pm on Saturday 21st November, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to a blaze at the former Langley Preparatory School site in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Archant

Fire crews were called to the old Langley Preparatory School on Beech Hill at Thorpe St Andrew on Saturday shortly after 3pm.

Crews from Carrow, Earlham, Sprowston and Hethersett were all in attendance, with a drone also surveying the site, and firefighters remained at the scene until 5.30am on Sunday.

Fire fighters struggled to access parts of the building because they are inaccessible as a result of its dereliction.

The building has been emptysince 2010 and there have been frequent fires at the scene ever since.

Shortly after 3pm on Saturday 21st November, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to a blaze at the former Langley Preparatory School site in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: ArchantShortly after 3pm on Saturday 21st November, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to a blaze at the former Langley Preparatory School site in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Archant

READ MORE: Firefighters spend all night dealing with blaze at derelict former school

It was quite at the scene today, but one resident from the local area who wished to remain anonymous remarked: “I saw the smoke rising from the building from Yarmouth Road yesterday afternoon.

“Lots of fire fighters were using pumps to try and extinguish the fire but they were there for some time.

“There have been a number of fires there in recent years so I suspect this is arson.”

This morning, smoke could still be seen smouldering as the last remaining parts of the building burnt out.

Group Manager for Duty Tactical Command at Norfolk County Council Simon Mason commented on the blaze, saying: “The fire was in one of the derelict old school buildings and due to this the condition of the building was such that to commit firefighters into the building would pose a significant risk.

“As such and due to the location of the building it was decided to deal with the incident by containing it to the one building and allowing a controlled burn.

“To this extent the fire service maintained a presence through most of the night and made a final check of the fire this morning.

“The incident has been handed over to the site security team to ensure the site remains safe and secure and there is no risk to the public.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A11 shut in both directions after five-vehicle crash

The A11 has been closed in both directions between Thickthorn and Attleborough following a crash involving five vehicles Picture: Chris Bishop

Mother’s ‘living hell’ after son dies despite 15 GP visits in under four months

Lisa Middlemass with her son Luke Baker, who died despite visiting doctors 15 times in three-and-a-half months. PHOTO: Lisa Middlemass

Owner of popular street food takeaway in Norwich Lanes puts business up for sale

Chef Ron's Kitchen and Roman's Juice Bar. Pic: Bradleys Countrywide

‘It is only sensible’ - MPs and council leader call for Norfolk to be placed in lowest tier after lockdown

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker. Picture: Supplied by Duncan Baker

TV presenters to headline popular Norfolk wildlife event

Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin will be joining some top nature writers at this years fully virtual Cley Calling event. Picture: Norfolk Wildlife Trust