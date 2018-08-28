Pictures show popular pub’s festive transformation

The Green Dragon pub in Wymondham has been decked out in festive splendour by former florist Moya Topsom. Photo: Kelly Walace-Smith Archant

A popular Wymondham pub has been transformed into a 14th century festive wonderland by its former-florist manager.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Green Dragon pub in Wymondham has been decked out in festive splendour by former florist Moya Topsom. Photo: Kelly Walace-Smith The Green Dragon pub in Wymondham has been decked out in festive splendour by former florist Moya Topsom. Photo: Kelly Walace-Smith

The Green Dragon on Church Street, Wymondham, is well known for its decadent Christmas decorations created by manager and former-florist Moya Topsom.

Ms Topsom, who used to own Jasmine Florist in Wymondham, said she took her inspiration from the 14th centaury architecture of the pub.

The decorations are created from a combination of greenery and berries grown in the pub garden, charity shop finds and bits and pieces grown and traded by customers.

Land lord Justin Harvey said everything in the pub is locally sourced and environmentally friendly.

The Green Dragon pub in Wymondham has been decked out in festive splendour by former florist Moya Topsom. Photo: Kelly Walace-Smith The Green Dragon pub in Wymondham has been decked out in festive splendour by former florist Moya Topsom. Photo: Kelly Walace-Smith

He said: “We trade ivy from our garden for holly berries from a neighbours bush and we make sure it looks different every year.

“The customers love it and look forward to seeing what Moya creates.”