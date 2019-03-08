In Pictures: Crowds flock to Sandringham Game and Country Fair
PUBLISHED: 14:47 07 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 07 September 2019
Horse boarding was one of the spectacular main ring displays at the Sandringham Game and Country Fair Picture: Chris Bishop
Archant
Crowds have been flocking to the Sandringham Game and Country Fair today.
Horse boarding was one of the spectacular main ring displays at the Sandringham Game and Country Fair Picture: Chris Bishop
As the sun came out this afternoon, thousands packed into the grounds of the Queen's Norfolk retreat to enjoy all the countryside has to offer.
Main ring events included spectacular horse boarding, where riders tow a boarder on a souped-up skateboard at speeds of up to 30mph.
Horse boarding was one of the spectacular main ring displays at the Sandringham Game and Country Fair Picture: Chris Bishop
There were also stately shire horses and Shetland ponies in the equestrian ring.
Chainsaw carvers made the chips fly as they took part in speed carving contest, producing outdoor artworks in a buzz of engines.
Thousands attended the first day of the Sandringham Game and Country Fair Picture: Chris Bishop
Elsewhere, there were hounds, dogs off all shapes and sizes, vintage vehicles and steam engines large and small.
Hundreds of stalls offered everything from bespoke food and drink to tweedy attire, not to mention almost every outdoor accessory imaginable.
John Dowding, from Gloucester, with his gyr saker hybrid falcon at Sandingham game and Country fair Picture: Chris Bishop
The event continues at Sandringham on Sunday.
A parade of miniature traction engines at Sandringham Game and Country Fair Picture: Chris Bishop A classic car fan closely examines an exhibit at Sandringham Game and Country fair Picture: Chris Bishop Chainsaw carvers in action at Sandringham Game and Country Show Picture: Chris Bishop Chainsaw carvers in action at Sandringham Game and Country Show Picture: Chris Bishop Chainsaw carvers in action at Sandringham Game and Country Show Picture: Chris Bishop Chainsaw carvers in action at Sandringham Game and Country Show Picture: Chris Bishop Hounds on show at Sandringham Game and Country Fair Picture: Chris Bishop Horse boarding was one of the spectacular main ring displays at the Sandringham Game and Country Fair Picture: Chris Bishop