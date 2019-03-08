In Pictures: Crowds flock to Sandringham Game and Country Fair

Horse boarding was one of the spectacular main ring displays at the Sandringham Game and Country Fair Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Crowds have been flocking to the Sandringham Game and Country Fair today.

As the sun came out this afternoon, thousands packed into the grounds of the Queen's Norfolk retreat to enjoy all the countryside has to offer.

Main ring events included spectacular horse boarding, where riders tow a boarder on a souped-up skateboard at speeds of up to 30mph.

There were also stately shire horses and Shetland ponies in the equestrian ring.

Chainsaw carvers made the chips fly as they took part in speed carving contest, producing outdoor artworks in a buzz of engines.

Elsewhere, there were hounds, dogs off all shapes and sizes, vintage vehicles and steam engines large and small.

Hundreds of stalls offered everything from bespoke food and drink to tweedy attire, not to mention almost every outdoor accessory imaginable.

The event continues at Sandringham on Sunday.

