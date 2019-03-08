Can you spot yourself at Thetford on the beach?
PUBLISHED: 09:40 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:23 27 August 2019
Thetford's riverside was transformed into beach as the On The Green events drew to an end.
Families were invited down to Riverside to take part in a host of river activities including raft time trials and paddle boarding.
The beach was a highlight of bank holiday weekend with a sandcastle building competition or the opportunity to set-up a deck chair and relax in the sun.
The return of the sand was part of the town's Pirate Festival which saw 35 businesses across the town flew the Jolly Rodger and hid coins in their shop fronts for families to find.
Councillor Mark Robinson, executive member for community, leisure and culture at Breckland Council, said: "With the beautiful Little Ouse River flowing through Thetford, I am delighted to see a family focused river festival during the summer holidays, showcasing Thetford as a place to visit, relax and have fun by the river."
It was the hottest August Bank Holiday Monday on record in Norfolk with temperatures of up to 32C recorded across the county.