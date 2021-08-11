Can you spot yourself in our GCSE results pictures from the 90s to 00s?

For high school pupils in the 90s looking back may now be a bit of a Blur, but GCSE results day is a memory sure to stay with many.
Whether it's GCSEs, A-Levels, an apprenticeship or degree; results day is often a milestone moment in a person’s journey toward their dream career or job.
The opening of the dreaded envelope – which can hold the key to your future – is a feeling most people can recall.
And not much has changed from 1997 until now - except maybe music, technology and fashion sense.
We dug through our archives to take a look back on GCSE results day from the late 1990s to early 2000s in Norfolk.
GCSE results at Wayland Community School, Watton. Pictured is a group of students from 2004, who achieved top marks. (From left to right) Claire Saini, Ashley Rudling, Katie Hogg, Natalie Moulton and Kerry Curtis.
- Credit: Adrian Judd
Madinah Yate, Charlie Stewart and Jemma Roche pictured celebrating their GCSE results at the City of Norwich School in 2001.
- Credit: Archant Archive
Sprowston High School head teacher Geoff Best checking results with GCSE students Victoria Brand(left) and Gemma Yaxley in 1998.
- Credit: Archant Archive
Wymondham College GCSE results (From left to right) Emma Williams, Leslie Harding, Nicola Stanghan and Caroline Leech in 2005.
- Credit: Antony Kelly
A group of delighted pupils celebrate their GCSE results at Thorpe St Andrew High School in 2004.
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Earlham high school GCSE students (from left to right) Heidi Curtis, Emma Parker, Adam Bridge, Bobby Cott and Paul Windsor. Pictured in 1999.
- Credit: Archant Archive
GCSE results handed out at Dereham's Northgate high school. Pictured in 2003.
- Credit: Graham Corney
GCSE result's day at Swaffham Convent school, August 1997.
- Credit: Archant Library
GCSE result's day at Swaffham Convent school, August 1997.
- Credit: Archant Library
Students celebrate after receiving their GCSE results from Hellesdon high school in 2000.
- Credit: Archant Library
Mark Leamon (right) and Oliver Jermany look at their GCSE results at Sprowston high school. One of mark's results was among the top five in the country. Pictured in 2003.
- Credit: Archant Library
