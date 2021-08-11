News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Can you spot yourself in our GCSE results pictures from the 90s to 00s?

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 6:50 PM August 11, 2021   
FROM THE LEFT: LEE CORNFIELD, OLIVER BISHOP AND DARIOUSHE SABBAGH ARE HAPPY ABOUT THEIR GCSE RESULTS

From the left: Lee Cornfield, Oliver Bishop and Darioushe Sabbagh are happy about their GCSE results after receiving them from Hellesdon high. Pictured in 2000. - Credit: Archant Library

For high school pupils in the 90s looking back may now be a bit of a Blur, but GCSE results day is a memory sure to stay with many. 

Whether it's GCSEs, A-Levels, an apprenticeship or degree; results day is often a milestone moment in a person’s journey toward their dream career or job.

The opening of the dreaded envelope – which can hold the key to your future – is a feeling most people can recall. 

And not much has changed from 1997 until now - except maybe music, technology and fashion sense. 

We dug through our archives to take a look back on GCSE results day from the late 1990s to early 2000s in Norfolk.  

GCSE results at Wayland Community School, Watton A group of students with some of the top marks in

GCSE results at Wayland Community School, Watton. Pictured is a group of students from 2004, who achieved top marks. (From left to right) Claire Saini, Ashley Rudling, Katie Hogg, Natalie Moulton and Kerry Curtis. - Credit: Adrian Judd

MADINAH YATE, CHARLIE STEWART, AND JEMMA ROCHE CELEBRATE THEIR RESULTS GCSE RESULTS AT CNS

Madinah Yate, Charlie Stewart and Jemma Roche pictured celebrating their GCSE results at the City of Norwich School in 2001. - Credit: Archant Archive

Sprowston High School head teacher Geoff Best checking results with GCSE students

Sprowston High School head teacher Geoff Best checking results with GCSE students Victoria Brand(left) and Gemma Yaxley in 1998. - Credit: Archant Archive

Wymondham College GCSE results.L>R Emma Williams, Leslie Harding, Nicola Stanghan and Caroline Leech

Wymondham College GCSE results (From left to right) Emma Williams, Leslie Harding, Nicola Stanghan and Caroline Leech in 2005. - Credit: Antony Kelly

A group of delighted pupils celebrate their GCSE results at Thorpe St Andrew High School.Photo: De

A group of delighted pupils celebrate their GCSE results at Thorpe St Andrew High School in 2004. - Credit: Denise Bradley

EARLHAM HIGH SCHOOL GCSE STUDENTS,LEFT TO RIGHT:HEIDI CURTIS, EMMA PARKER, ADAM BRIDGE, BOBBY COTT A

Earlham high school GCSE students (from left to right) Heidi Curtis, Emma Parker, Adam Bridge, Bobby Cott and Paul Windsor. Pictured in 1999. - Credit: Archant Archive

GCSE results handed out at Dereham's Northgate high school.Photo: Graham CorneyCopy: Kathryn Cro

GCSE results handed out at Dereham's Northgate high school. Pictured in 2003. - Credit: Graham Corney

GCSE result's day at Swaffham Convent school on 21st August 1997. Photo: Archant Library

GCSE result's day at Swaffham Convent school, August 1997. - Credit: Archant Library

GCSE result's day at Swaffham Convent school on 21st August 1997. Photo: Archant Library

GCSE result's day at Swaffham Convent school, August 1997. - Credit: Archant Library

GIRLS CELEBRATE AFTER RECEIVING THEIR GCSE RESULTS FROM HELLESDON HIGH SCHOOL.

Students celebrate after receiving their GCSE results from Hellesdon high school in 2000. - Credit: Archant Library

MARK LEAMON (RIGHT) AND OLIVER JERMANY LOOK AT THEIR GCSE RESULTS AT SPROWSTON HIGH SCHOOL. ONE OF M

Mark Leamon (right) and Oliver Jermany look at their GCSE results at Sprowston high school. One of mark's results was among the top five in the country. Pictured in 2003. - Credit: Archant Library


