Can you spot yourself in our pictures from Reepham Festival?

About 2000 people partied in the beautiful August sun as the Reepham Festival made its long-awaited return.

The town's Rookery Meadow was the venue for eight hours of non-stop music on Saturday ranging from the original Rude Boy Neville Staple to the gentle harmonies of Sound Of The Sirens.

Reepham 22 Festival. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: archant

And the festival continues on Sunday with entertainment at the Crown and the Sidings at Whitwell Station.

Organisers pride themselves on providing music for all tastes and all ages and that was reflected with a delightful atmosphere on Saturday with festival goers from toddlers to those who remember Staple when he first burst on the music scene with the Specials.

Neville Staple at Reepham Festival - Credit: Jon Gibson





It is a community-based event heavily staffed by volunteers and raising money for local good causes.

The meadow had two stages which meant the music kept coming through the afternoon.

Devon-based singer songwriter duo Sound Of The Sirens kicked things off and were followed by four-piece indie rock band Point Clear.

Reepham 22 Festival. Sound Of The Sirens. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Backstreet got the crowd in nostalgic mood with covers from bands such as the Eagles and Queen before Pink Floyd tribute act A Saucerful of Floyd took to the stage.

Local band Walkway - who hail from Diss - performed a brilliantly energetic set and then popular reggae act Jeremiah Ferrari got the crowd dancing to their calypso-ska set.

The Kubricks had to pull out of the festival so beatboxer Differential - who also acted as MC for the day - gave fans a taste of what he will be performing on Sunday.

Reepham 22 Festival. Pictures: Differential and organiser Tom Crisp. Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant





As the sun started to set, Staple and his talented band brought the first day to a rousing and (pardon the pun) very special end with a high tempo hour-long set.

Many fans took their own picnics for the day, while local food and drink providers offered a wide range of treats.

Reepham 22 Festival. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: archant

Festival ticketholders have free entry to Sunday venues and Sunday only tickets can be bought for £12 on the door

The festival website www.reephamfestival.co.uk.





Sunday line-up

The Crown

12pm - She Said So

1pm - Amelia Stephanides & The Love Fools

2pm - Halos Edge

3pm - Rock n Roll Andy

4pm - Dependant Variables

5pm - The Black Shucks

Whitwell Station

12pm - Black Dog Music Project

1pm - Foley

2pm - Lisa Redford

3pm - Differential

4pm - The Divide

5pm - Fisher & The Ferrymen

6.15pm - Sons of Mark





