Search

Advanced search

Customer’s support key for photography business during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 09:35 21 May 2020

Matt Goddard, managing director of Picture Studios. At the studio on London Road North in Lowestoft. Picture: Picture Studios

Matt Goddard, managing director of Picture Studios. At the studio on London Road North in Lowestoft. Picture: Picture Studios

Archant

Management at a popular photography studio have admitted they will not let the coronavirus pandemic get the better of them.

Having been a constant in Lowestoft town centre for almost 15 years, Picture Studios expanded the business to open a new Norwich studio last year.

With both studios having temporarily closed to the public amid the continuing coronavirus crisis on March 23, they may not be able to re-open until “mid-June to early July.”

Matt Goddard, 42, managing director of Picture Studios on London Road North in Lowestoft and Ber Street in Norwich – where fun family photos are captured – said the past few months had “certainly brought its challenges” but admitted it was “nothing we can’t handle.”

Between both studios there are nine people on the payroll, and Mr Goddard said: “Being a business owner, life is never plain sailing so I have come accustomed to dealing with things head on.

“On top of running the studios I am also a local property landlord and a father/foster parent so have had the hurdles of this thrown into the mix whilst running the studios admin side from home too.”

With five children and daily home schooling proving to be big challenges, Mr Goddard added: “On a personal note though, with me normally working out of the house on the business side of things, it has been lovely to spend so much more time with the family.

“Our studio runs a monthly payment scheme for people to purchase their photos over a period of time and this has given the studio a small form of income during lockdown.

“We wouldn’t have let this pandemic get the better of Picture Studios. The Government help has been amazing I feel.

“The Small Business Grant which was made available, and the job retention scheme – allowing me to claim 80 per cent of the wage bill for eight of our staff being furloughed – has been great.

“We have found our customers very supportive and patient in rearranging their photo shoots and waiting for their orders.

“All our staff at the studio and myself can’t wait to be able to get back and continue doing what we love the most, but we want to make sure everything is safe again before we do so.

“With the Government’s slight easing in restrictions, we have seen an upsurge in enquiries from our customers – however nothing for us physically has really changed.

“Our work with capturing great photos mean we have to interact with people very close up, so with this being said – and looking at the government advice – we may not be able to reopen the studio until mid-June to early July.”

■ Picture Studios can be contacted through Facebook or its website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bernard Matthews factory worker suspended for wearing face mask

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Tale of two coasts on hottest day of the year in Norfolk as daytrippers pick and choose

Fletcher Herod, seven, leaps about as he enjoys the beach at Waxham with his brother Charlie, four, in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cyclist suffers life-changing injuries after hit and run

Police are appealing for witnesses following an accident on the A143 which has left a cyclist with life-changing injuries. Picture: Simon Parkin

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

Pub will reopen with new roof terrace and take away menu

Steve Munson (inset) runs the Gull Inn and will reopen with a new roof terrace and menu. Picture: Steve Munson/James Randle

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Tale of two coasts on hottest day of the year in Norfolk as daytrippers pick and choose

Fletcher Herod, seven, leaps about as he enjoys the beach at Waxham with his brother Charlie, four, in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Deep cleans and refundable deposits - Norfolk’s campsites are getting ready to reopen

Deer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's Glade

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bernard Matthews factory worker suspended for wearing face mask

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

‘He swung me around like a ragdoll’: Mum-of-two speaks out after being attacked by partner

A mum of two who suffered months of domestic abuse has spoken out about her experiences (Pictured is an actor). Copyright: Laura Dodsworth

Pub will reopen with new roof terrace and take away menu

Steve Munson (inset) runs the Gull Inn and will reopen with a new roof terrace and menu. Picture: Steve Munson/James Randle

Local lifeguard delivers beach safety message to the nation from his east coast kitchen

Liam Fayle-Parr has been hosting Water Safety Wednesdays sessions for the RNLI on Facebook aimed at helping educate children about essential water safety. Picture: RNLI

Free rides all day long! Train buff self isolating at Norfolk station

Train buff Matthew Armstrong who is self isolating on the Wells and Walsingham Railway in Norfolk Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24