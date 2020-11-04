Studio staff ‘will have jobs post-lockdown’ vows owner

A business owner has vowed that all of his employees will still have a job to come back to when they reopen in December as they look to “adapt and overcome” the challenges of the latest lockdown.

After prime minister Boris Johnson announced a month-long national lockdown at the weekend, it means that a number of businesses will be temporarily forced to close once more.

One of them is Picture Studios, which runs two stores – one on London Road North in Lowestoft and another in Norwich.

Having been “extremely busy” since they reopened in the middle of June after being temporarily closed during the initial lockdown, they will now have to shut again.

Matthew Goddard, managing director of Picture Studios – who founded the business in 2005 – said: “We will not be able to undertake photo shoots or viewing appointments, although things will still be going on behind the scenes.

“Our phone lines will be open during normal business hours to answer any questions, take payments and deal with new enquiries.

“Since reopening back in June we have seen the number of photo shoots increase back up to our normal level.

“We have been very strict with making sure everyone follows the government guidelines and some types of photo shoots – such as the newborn photography – have not been able to happen.

“Our Lowestoft studio has this week taken delivery of a floor standing automatic hand sanitiser unit supplied free of charge by Lowestoft Vision.”

Urging people to remember local businesses during lockdown, Mr Goddard said: “I feel this new lockdown will unfortunately be the final nail in the coffin for many businesses on the high street that have not been able to recover since the last lockdown.

“So, I would really urge people to try and think local when continuing their Christmas shopping over the lockdown.

“We have lots of great local businesses still offering their products online for delivery and many self-employed people can be found on Facebook with a great range of handmade crafts.

“We have a great range of gift ideas for Christmas available on our website – www.picturestudios.net – and we will be able to post these out direct to customers doors within 24 hours.”

Picture Studios currently employees 10 local people and Mr Goddard said: “I will make sure every one of these will still have a job to come back to in December.

“Clearly this is not great timing for us on the run up to Christmas as it is our busiest time of the year but this is not going to get us down.

“We will adapt and overcome this challenge.”