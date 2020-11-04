Search

Advanced search

Studio staff ‘will have jobs post-lockdown’ vows owner

PUBLISHED: 08:40 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:40 04 November 2020

Matthew Goddard, managing director of Picture Studios. Picture: Picture Studios

Matthew Goddard, managing director of Picture Studios. Picture: Picture Studios

Archant

A business owner has vowed that all of his employees will still have a job to come back to when they reopen in December as they look to “adapt and overcome” the challenges of the latest lockdown.

After prime minister Boris Johnson announced a month-long national lockdown at the weekend, it means that a number of businesses will be temporarily forced to close once more.

One of them is Picture Studios, which runs two stores – one on London Road North in Lowestoft and another in Norwich.

Having been “extremely busy” since they reopened in the middle of June after being temporarily closed during the initial lockdown, they will now have to shut again.

Matthew Goddard, managing director of Picture Studios – who founded the business in 2005 – said: “We will not be able to undertake photo shoots or viewing appointments, although things will still be going on behind the scenes.

“Our phone lines will be open during normal business hours to answer any questions, take payments and deal with new enquiries.

“Since reopening back in June we have seen the number of photo shoots increase back up to our normal level.

“We have been very strict with making sure everyone follows the government guidelines and some types of photo shoots – such as the newborn photography – have not been able to happen.

“Our Lowestoft studio has this week taken delivery of a floor standing automatic hand sanitiser unit supplied free of charge by Lowestoft Vision.”

Urging people to remember local businesses during lockdown, Mr Goddard said: “I feel this new lockdown will unfortunately be the final nail in the coffin for many businesses on the high street that have not been able to recover since the last lockdown.

“So, I would really urge people to try and think local when continuing their Christmas shopping over the lockdown.

“We have lots of great local businesses still offering their products online for delivery and many self-employed people can be found on Facebook with a great range of handmade crafts.

“We have a great range of gift ideas for Christmas available on our website – www.picturestudios.net – and we will be able to post these out direct to customers doors within 24 hours.”

Picture Studios currently employees 10 local people and Mr Goddard said: “I will make sure every one of these will still have a job to come back to in December.

“Clearly this is not great timing for us on the run up to Christmas as it is our busiest time of the year but this is not going to get us down.

“We will adapt and overcome this challenge.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Fascinating ‘forgotten’ pub goes up for sale for £130,000

The property when it was the Castle Tavern in 1912. Pic: www.norfolkpubs.co.uk/Luxe Property & Financial Services

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, James Paget Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Covid infections keep falling in Norwich but are rising elsewhere

Shoppers wearing face masks in Norwich city centre. The rate has fallen in the city to its lowest level since early October. Picture: Denise Bradley

Can I go out on the Norfolk Broads during the second lockdown?

FLASHBACK: Broads Tours day boats ready to hire at Wroxham as lockdown is eased. Hiring boats is off limits under the second lockdown Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

Tesco remains open after ‘small number’ of staff test positive for coronavirus

The Tesco Extra in King's Lynn where a 'small number' of workers have tested positive Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Covid infections keep falling in Norwich but are rising elsewhere

Shoppers wearing face masks in Norwich city centre. The rate has fallen in the city to its lowest level since early October. Picture: Denise Bradley

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, James Paget Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Council’s customer service centre to close during lockdown

East Suffolk Councils customer services centre at the Marina in Lowestoft will close for face-to-face enquiries and visits. Picture: Google Images

New roles for former council bosses as Norwich City Council takes services in-house

Anna Graves. Pic: Breckland and South Holland councils.

Teen arrested as stash of stolen cycles found in house

Is this your bike? Four stolen bikes were recovered from a property in Thetford. Photo: Norfolk Police