Eastern Daily Press > News

Amazing picture of the Queen projected on to Norfolk hall

Johnny Amos

Published: 7:30 PM September 19, 2022
Incredible picture of Her Majesty The Queen projected onto Norfolk hall on eve of funeral

Incredible picture of Her Majesty The Queen projected onto Norfolk hall on eve of funeral - Credit: Raven Cozens-Hardy

An incredible picture of Queen Elizabeth II was projected onto a popular Norfolk hall on the eve of her state funeral. 

The picture was projected onto Kimberley Hall - a popular venue - near Wymondham on Sunday.

Robbie and Iona Buxton of Kimberley Hall said: "As a mark of respect and with permission of the artist Chris Levine we projected this iconic image of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, titled 'Lightness of Being', onto the south façade of Kimberley Hall. 

"It was a great honour to be able to do this in the county she loved and to commemorate her unparalleled life of service to the nation, the Commonwealth and indeed the world."

The timing of the projection coincided with the nationwide minute's silence at 8pm. 

Paul Reynolds, of Spectacular Projections, was able to project the picture, which has been seen around the world, and create the wonderful tribute to the late monarch.

