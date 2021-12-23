Amazing photograph of 'Christmas Tree Cluster' in sky leaves people stunned

Astro-photographer Matthew Wells perfectly captured what is known as the Christmas Tree Cluster on a clear night from his garden in Watton. - Credit: Matthew Wells

A rare image of our solar system pictured above Norfolk has left people mesmerised and feeling rather festive.

Astro-photographer Matthew Wells captured what is known as the Christmas Tree Cluster from his garden in Watton.

It was named for its triangular shape formed by a cluster of very young stars which look like a tree in visible light and is surrounded by a red hydrogen-alpha gas.

Mr Wells, who is a full-time care worker, discovered his passion for photography and our solar system just two years ago.

The 47-year-old said: “From the moment I first pointed my camera at Orion’s belt it blew my mind. I couldn't believe you could capture so much from a garden in Norfolk.

“I spend many a night underneath the stars capturing the various constellations and nebulas in the sky – including the Christmas Tree Cluster.

“Although it’s not visible to the naked eye, if you have a telescope, it will be visible from around 10pm tonight it the south-east sky.”

