Amazing photograph of 'Christmas Tree Cluster' in sky leaves people stunned

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:53 PM December 23, 2021
Astro-photographer Matthew Wells perfectly captured what is known as the Christmas Tree Cluster from his garden in Watton.  

A rare image of our solar system pictured above Norfolk has left people mesmerised and feeling rather festive.  

Astro-photographer Matthew Wells captured what is known as the Christmas Tree Cluster from his garden in Watton.  

It was named for its triangular shape formed by a cluster of very young stars which look like a tree in visible light and is surrounded by a red hydrogen-alpha gas. 

Mr Wells, who is a full-time care worker, discovered his passion for photography and our solar system just two years ago. 

The 47-year-old said: “From the moment I first pointed my camera at Orion’s belt it blew my mind. I couldn't believe you could capture so much from a garden in Norfolk. 

“I spend many a night underneath the stars capturing the various constellations and nebulas in the sky – including the Christmas Tree Cluster. 

“Although it’s not visible to the naked eye, if you have a telescope, it will be visible from around 10pm tonight it the south-east sky.” 

