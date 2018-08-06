Published: 10:14 AM August 6, 2018 Updated: 11:33 AM October 10, 2020

Strawberry season may be winding down but there are plenty of places you can still pick your own fruit. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

With the school holidays in full swing, it can be difficult to think of ways to entertain the family.

But if you fancy taking a step back in time and prepared to get your hands dirty, pick it yourself fruit and vegetable PYO venues are a great way to have fun and get out in the sunshine.

Here are a few places across the county you can still grab yourself a fresh punnet of local produce:

- Blofield PYO:

At Blofield PYO this summer, it is all about Strawberries, Raspberries, Blackberries, Blueberries and Tayberriers. Open daily, Tuesday to Saturday, 9:30am to 5pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm. It is located on the A47 to the South East of Norwich

You may also want to watch:

- Cromer PYO:

Cromer PYO is now open seven days a week, 10:00am until 5pm. Come and see 'the best Strawberries in Norfolk' by the sea. They also offer Raspberries and Blueberries to be picked. It is located on Hall road, Cromer, next door to the Amazona Zoo.

- White House Farm PYO, Rackheath

Much more than just a farm, White house is home to a PYO, Café, Farm shop and Butchery and is located on the edge of Norwich. Its PYO site grows Strawberries, Raspberries and Flowers ready for the picking when ripe. You can find it off of Wroxham Road, Park&Ride Roundabout, Sprowston. PYO is open from 30th June to approx 6th September, Tuesday to Sunday 9:30am-5pm

- Hillfield Nursery and Farm Shop, Thorpe-next-Haddiscoe

Hillfield boasts an extensive range of fruit just waiting to be picked between May and October. Their full list includes, Strawberries, Raspberries, Blackcurrants, Redcurrants, Whitecurrants, Gooseberries, Blackberries, Rhubarb, Tayberries, Worcesterberries, Josterberries, Sunberries. Their extensive orchards contain over 200 varieties of apples, over 14 varieties of pears and 20 plus varieties of plums - all with their own qualities.

- The Tacons, Rollesby

The Tacons Farm Shop and PYO is open daily, with seasonal pick your own taking place from 10am to 4pm. Enjoy some fresh air whilst picking fresh fruit, to offer they have: Gooseberries, Tayberries, Red and Blackcurrants. Strawberries PYO has now ended. It is located adjacent to the A149, as you leave Rollesby heading towards Baswick.

- A.G Meale & Sons

Pick Your Own strawberries on a table top with no bending involved. They also sell punnets of own grown ready picked strawberries in the farm shop, £3.45 for a kilo. Also available for the pickings are Runner Beans, Blackberries and Plums. It is located at Wayford Nurseries, Stalham, Norwich

-Wiveton Hall Farm, Wiveton

Wiveton Hall Farm, where BBC Two documentary Normal for Norfolk was filmed, has a designated area where visitors can pick their own strawberries and raspberries between 10am and 4pm Monday to Friday and 9.30am to 4pm over the weekend. The farm grows a range of fruit and vegetables for use in their on-site cafe, as well as for their roadside stall which is open between May and August.

- Drove Orchards, Hunstanton

Between Holme and Thornham you'll find Drove Orchards, which is home to over 160 varieties of apples and pears, with 120 of these being of East Anglian heritage. They offer PYO apples, pears and seasonal soft fruits. To check what's on offer before you visit call 01485 525652.

- Fairgreen Farms, Middleton

At Fairgreen Farms it's all about the blueberries. The blueberries are £5 per Kilogram and during harvest the farm is open from 9am to 5.30pm between Monday and Saturday. Outside of harvest times they are closed, so make sure to check the website for more information before you go.

- Church farm, Great Yarmouth

A small family-run farm close to the Broads handily placed for the A47 Norwich to Yarmouth and roughly half way between the two. Home to a well-stocked farm Shop, open 9am till 4pm Friday, 10-12.30pm Saturdays around the year and 10-5pm seven days a week in the pick-your-own season - generally June/July/ August but phone to check availability.