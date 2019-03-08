Video

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A woman who snapped the Royals walking to church in Norfolk on Christmas Day says the picture has changed her life.

So when you look at this photo, you will now know the depth that this image helped someone in their greatest time of need. I thank everyone who has shared, bought and sent me messages of love for my photos, you all helped me.#ptsd #fabfour #MeghanMarkle #RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/Fw6wbygwrs — Karen Anvil (@Anvilius) September 29, 2019

Karen Anvil from Watlington, near King's Lynn, captured the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Sandringham on December 25, 2017.

She scooped top Royal photographers with her 'Fab Four' image taken on her mobile phone, which made front pages around the world.

The two couples are captured from a few feet away, with all four looking straight at the camera and smiling as they walk along the path from Sandringham House to the church.

So far, the picture has earned her more than £40,000 after it was syndicated by a press agency.

"It's lovely, it's done really, really well," she said. "I've been told it's an iconic image. It is a nice picture." Miss Anvil, 41, said royalties from the picture had enabled her to pay off debts and take time off work.

She said she had been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder after witnessing a violent incident. She also went down with sepsis.

"The photo was like divine intervention," she said. "I only took one photo. It made enough money to pay off my debts it also enabled me to have a year off." Nurse Miss Anvil said she and daughter Rachel, 19, would be returning to Sandringham this Christmas in the hope of another picture. Christmas Day is the only occasion when members of the public are allowed to taken pictures of the Royals in Sandringham Park.

Thousands gather every year to see the Queen and members of her family, who traditionally spend Christmas in Norfolk.

"Obviously I'm going to go back," said Miss Anvil. "It's only just up the road from where we live."

Some of the proceeds from the 2017 picture have also helped to fund her daughter's education.

"Rachel's doing brilliant," she said. "She's just started her new job at Papworth, she's started her nursing training."