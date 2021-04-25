Photos show damage caused in bungalow blaze

Published: 11:33 AM April 25, 2021 Updated: 11:36 AM April 25, 2021

The burnt out roof of the bungalow after the fire in Cathedral Drive at North Elmham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Photos have revealed the damage caused to a bungalow in a fire which at its peak saw more than 20 firefighters battle to bring it under control.

Fire crews and police were called Cathedral Drive in North Elmham at 7.15pm on Saturday, April 24.

The occupants managed to escape and while one man was taken to hospital, he is understood to have now been discharged.

Crews remained on scene overnight, and on Sunday morning the damage to the house was clear, with the roof destroyed.

On Saturday night, station manager Matthew Postle said: "Firefighters got straight to work and worked really hard to stop the fire from spreading to neighbouring properties.

Two people were in the property when the fire began.

"They became aware of the fire almost right away and were able to escape and call 999."

