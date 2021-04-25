News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Photos show damage caused in bungalow blaze

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 11:33 AM April 25, 2021    Updated: 11:36 AM April 25, 2021
The burnt out roof of the bungalow after the fire in Cathedral Drive at North Elmham. Picture: DENIS

The burnt out roof of the bungalow after the fire in Cathedral Drive at North Elmham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Photos have revealed the damage caused to a bungalow in a fire which at its peak saw more than 20 firefighters battle to bring it under control.

Fire crews and police were called Cathedral Drive in North Elmham at 7.15pm on Saturday, April 24.

The burnt out roof of the bungalow after the fire in Cathedral Drive at North Elmham. Picture: DENIS

The burnt out roof of the bungalow after the fire in Cathedral Drive at North Elmham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The occupants managed to escape and while one man was taken to hospital, he is understood to have now been discharged.

Crews remained on scene overnight, and on Sunday morning the damage to the house was clear, with the roof destroyed.

On Saturday night, station manager Matthew Postle said: "Firefighters got straight to work and worked really hard to stop the fire from spreading to neighbouring properties.

Two people were in the property when the fire began.

"They became aware of the fire almost right away and were able to escape and call 999."

The burnt out roof of the bungalow after the fire in Cathedral Drive at North Elmham. Picture: DENIS

The burnt out roof of the bungalow after the fire in Cathedral Drive at North Elmham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021


Most Read

  1. 1 Bag a bargain as homes go on sale from £50,000
  2. 2 'I was an idiot' - Worker admits stealing fishing equipment worth £3,700
  3. 3 Man taken to hospital after fire destroys bungalow roof
  1. 4 5 celebrities spotted in Norfolk in 2021
  2. 5 Doggy paddle! New outdoor swimming pool for dogs opens
  3. 6 Man crushed between boat and river bank airlifted to hospital
  4. 7 £6.5m farm and seven-bedroom house bought by local firm, accounts show
  5. 8 Weird Norfolk: The secret tunnel in North Norfolk marked with a cross
  6. 9 Photographer captures gull's ambush on Norwich peregrine
  7. 10 Bid for 54 new homes gets go-ahead
Dereham News
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Luke and Klara Hawes Norfolk

Couple turn grain store into 'James Bond' home

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
An old Norfolk signpost showing Norfolk villages spotted in Buckinghamshire.

Norfolk to feature in Steven Spielberg's Second World War TV series

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Helipad at Addenbrooke's was destroyed by a USAF Osprey aircraft

Video

Air ambulances can't land after hospital helipad wrecked by US aircraft

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
A red kite has been shot dead and hung from a tree in Cockley Cley

Endangered red kite shot dead and hung from tree

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus