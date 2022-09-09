Messages of love and thanks for the Queen left at Sandringham Estate

Gallery

John Houston of the Merchant Navy Association pays his respects at the Sandringham Estate - Credit: PA

Messages of love, gratitude and sorrow have been left at the gates of the Queen's beloved Sandringham Estate.

The entrance to Elizabeth II's Norfolk home is awash with colour as mourners continue to lay floral tributes following the announcement of her death on Thursday.

And many have taken the opportunity to write personal messages expressing their thanks for her 70-year reign.

Floral tributes and messages at the Sandringham Estate - Credit: PA

One person wrote: “Thank you, Ma'am. You did your duty.

"You were the greatest Queen.

"Treasured by the people. Loved by all.

"Rest in peace. Always in our hearts.”

Mourners gather to lay flowers and pay their respects at the Sandringham Estate - Credit: PA

Another message nestled within a floral tribute read: "Your Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"May you now rest in peace after a lifetime representing our fine country of Great Britain and all of the Commonwealth with dignity and compassion in your 70-year reign.

"Thank you for your loyal service."

Floral tributes and messages at the Sandringham Estate - Credit: PA

Another wrote: “In memory of our dear Queen.

“May you rest in peace now, together again with your beloved Philip forever.

“Thank you for your 70 years of service to us all.”

John Houston of the Merchant Navy Association pays his respects at the Sandringham Estate - Credit: PA

Mourners arrive to lay flowers and pay their respects at the Sandringham Estate - Credit: PA

Floral tributes and messages at the Sandringham Estate - Credit: PA

Floral tributes and messages at the Sandringham Estate - Credit: PA

Floral tributes and messages at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. - Credit: PA

Mourners gather to lay flowers and pay their respects at the Sandringham Estate - Credit: PA

Mourners gather to lay flowers and pay their respects at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: PA

Floral tributes and messages at the Sandringham Estate - Credit: PA

Floral tributes and messages at the Sandringham Estate following the Queen's death - Credit: PA

Mourners gather to lay flowers and pay their respects at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: PA