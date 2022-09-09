Gallery
Messages of love and thanks for the Queen left at Sandringham Estate
- Credit: PA
Messages of love, gratitude and sorrow have been left at the gates of the Queen's beloved Sandringham Estate.
The entrance to Elizabeth II's Norfolk home is awash with colour as mourners continue to lay floral tributes following the announcement of her death on Thursday.
And many have taken the opportunity to write personal messages expressing their thanks for her 70-year reign.
One person wrote: “Thank you, Ma'am. You did your duty.
"You were the greatest Queen.
"Treasured by the people. Loved by all.
"Rest in peace. Always in our hearts.”
Another message nestled within a floral tribute read: "Your Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Most Read
- 1 Will there be a bank holiday to mourn the Queen's death?
- 2 Day-by-day guide to what happens after the Queen’s death
- 3 Full list of closures and cancellations following Queen's death
- 4 Norfolk venues announce closures in wake of Queen's death
- 5 What happens now? Operation 'London Bridge and 'Unicorn' explained
- 6 Car crashes into house in Dereham
- 7 Will Norfolk schools be closed after death of the Queen?
- 8 Police called to fight on A140
- 9 ‘Despicable’ son who stole mum’s £19k care home fees will pay back just £1
- 10 Landowner closes path as message to 'disrespectful' dog owners
"May you now rest in peace after a lifetime representing our fine country of Great Britain and all of the Commonwealth with dignity and compassion in your 70-year reign.
"Thank you for your loyal service."
Another wrote: “In memory of our dear Queen.
“May you rest in peace now, together again with your beloved Philip forever.
“Thank you for your 70 years of service to us all.”